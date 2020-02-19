Nontuberculous Mycobacteria Infection - Prevalent Population of NTM Set to Increase at a CAGR of 0.6% from 2017-2030

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nontuberculous Mycobacteria Infection (NTM) - Epidemiology Forecast 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Nontuberculous Mycobacteria Infection (NTM) is caused by nontuberculous mycobacteria which are ubiquitous, aerobic, non-motile, acid-fast bacteria commonly found in soil and water. Inhalation of these bacteria may cause disease in both healthy personnel and those with compromised immune systems.



This report covers the details of conventional and current medical therapies available in the NTM market for the treatment of the condition. It also provides country-wise treatment guidelines and algorithms across the United States, Europe and Japan.



Key Findings



The prevalent population of NTM in 7MM is expected to increase at a CAGR of 0.6% for the study period i.e. 2017-2030.

The United States has the highest number of prevalent cases of NTM infections among all the 7MM countries.

has the highest number of prevalent cases of NTM infections among all the 7MM countries. According to a study by Wagner et al. (2014), the prevalence of PNTM in Europe ranged from 5.9 per 100,000 in Spain to 6.5 per 100,000 in the UK.

Scope of the Report

The NTM infections report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The NTM infections epidemiology report and model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of NTM infections in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France , Germany , Italy , Spain , UK, and Japan )

, , , , UK, and ) The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of NTM infections in seven major markets covering the United States , EU5 ( Germany , Spain , France , Italy , UK) and Japan

, EU5 ( , , , , UK) and The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of the disease

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of NTM infections

The report provides the segmentation of the NTM epidemiology by species and severity in 7MM

Report Highlights

10-year forecast of NTM infections epidemiology

7MM coverage

Total prevalent cases of nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) infections

Diagnosed prevalent cases of nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) infections

Diagnosed prevalent cases of nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) infections by species

Treatable population of nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) infections

Diagnosed prevalent cases of nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) infections by severity

Key Questions Answered

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to NTM infections?

What are the key findings pertaining to the NTM infections epidemiology across 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What would be the total number of patients of NTM infections across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of NTM infections?

What are the current available treatments of NTM infections?

Key assessments

Patient Segmentation

Disease Risk and Burden

Risk of disease by the segmentation

Factors driving growth in a specific patient population

