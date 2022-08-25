Nonwoven Filter Media Market Value is Set to Grow by USD 2.40 billion from 2021 to 2026 - 151 Page Report by Technavio

End-user

The nonwoven filter media market share growth in the transportation segment will be significant during the forecast period. Sustained economic growth, growing industrialization, infrastructure development, and an increase in disposable income are likely to boost the demand for motor vehicles. This, in turn, is expected to generate demand for nonwoven filter media in the coming years.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East and Africa

42% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for nonwoven filter media in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Nonwoven Filter Media Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

3M Co.

Co. Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj

Aim Nonwovens and Interiors Pvt. Ltd.

Apextech Fiber Corp.

Arrow Technical Textiles Pvt. Ltd.

Berry Global Group Inc.

Cerex Advanced Fabrics Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Fitesa SA

Freudenberg SE

Ginni Spectra Pvt. Ltd.

Johns Manville

Kimberly Clark Corp.

Lydall Inc.

M M HYDRO PNEUMATICS Pvt. Ltd.

Park Industries

Sandler AG

Schweitzer Mauduit International Inc.

Tulip Fabrics Pvt. Ltd.

TWE GmbH and Co. KG

The nonwoven filter media market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product innovation to compete in the market. For instance, 3M CO. offers thermally bonded nonwoven that is used as a core component in water, dairy, air, and chemical filtration systems whose densification minimizes residual fibers and provides fully customizable options. In December 2020, the company partnered with eMurmur.

Nonwoven Filter Media Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our report covers the following areas:

Nonwoven Filter Media Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist nonwoven filter media market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the nonwoven filter media market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the nonwoven filter media market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of nonwoven filter media market vendors

Nonwoven Filter Media Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.45% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.40 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.67 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj, Aim Nonwovens and Interiors Pvt. Ltd., Apextech Fiber Corp., Arrow Technical Textiles Pvt. Ltd., Berry Global Group Inc., Cerex Advanced Fabrics Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Fitesa SA, Freudenberg SE, Ginni Spectra Pvt. Ltd., Johns Manville, Kimberly Clark Corp., Lydall Inc., M M HYDRO PNEUMATICS Pvt. Ltd., Park Industries, Sandler AG, Schweitzer Mauduit International Inc., Tulip Fabrics Pvt. Ltd., and TWE GmbH and Co. KG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

In manufacturing industry: Market dynamics in some major processes and discrete industries are changing drastically, and manufacturers are gradually feeling the brunt of excessive demand fluctuations. The fluctuating prices of oil and gas and metals in the global market and the shortage of a skilled workforce worldwide have directly affected the profitability of manufacturing companies. A sudden and unexpected shift in market dynamics can drastically impact manufacturing processes and investments in capital goods.

Slowdown in the automotive industry: High motorization rates in North America and Europe , the increase in tariffs on imported vehicles in the US and China , and the global economic slowdown are likely to reduce vehicle sales in the coming years. Anticipating a decline in vehicle sales, several vehicle manufacturers are halting their vehicle production. For instance, in March 2019 , Ford announced the shutdown of its three vehicle-manufacturing sites in Russia . Similarly, in August 2019 , Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. stopped vehicle production at its manufacturing units in India for 8-14 days. During the same month, Maruti Suzuki announced that it had cut its vehicle production for the sixth consecutive month in 2019. In August 2019 , Honda announced a halt in car production at its Argentina -based manufacturing plants. Such a slowdown in the automotive industry is expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

