Noodles & Company Brings Back Laughter And Live Entertainment With Virtual Improv Shows And A Chance To Win Free Wisconsin Mac & Cheese For A Year*

Opening the door to a world of 'Mac & Cheese & Yes &,' Noodles is hiring comedians from the two theaters to showcase their talent in five virtual 15-minute performances streamed via Facebook Live from Monday, August 17 to Friday, August 21 (each show will be made available at Noodles.com following the live performances). Starting with a prompt inspired by Noodles' Wisconsin Mac & Cheese and the infinite customizations and possibilities it brings, the live improv shows will take on a life of their own with the help of audience input and the performers' boundless creativity.

"We want to deliver the live entertainment that our guests are craving right now, and what better way to do so than through an interactive event, connecting people virtually through the power of laughter?" said Stacey Pool, chief marketing officer of Noodles & Company. "With more than 2.7 million ways to customize your Noodles mac, the possibilities are truly endless, and we can't wait to see how these clever performers are inspired by the very dish that excites our own individuality and creativity here at Noodles."

In addition to providing a bit of comic relief, Noodles & Company is continuing the cheesy fun with a sweepstakes offer for five lucky guests to win big. All week while the improv shows are running, Rewards members can enter to win a year's worth of free Wisconsin Mac & Cheese* when they use the code "Coke&" online or on the mobile app to unlock a free beverage with the purchase of an entree. Plus, guests can use the free beverage deal to be one of the first to try the new Very Berry Minute Maid Lemonade Flavor, developed exclusively for Noodles by Coca-Cola Freestyle®, available starting August 17.

As if guests don't have enough reason to register for Noodles Rewards right now, for a limited time only, new members will automatically receive unlimited free delivery for 30 days simply by signing up. To participate in the all the fun, guests need to register via the mobile app or online at Noodles.com/Rewards prior to their first order.

To get your noodle fix conveniently via free contactless delivery, quick-pickup or curbside pick-up available at 382 locations, visit Noodles.com.

*Winners will receive a reward for one free bowl of Wisconsin Mac & Cheese loaded to their Rewards account every week for 52 weeks.

About Noodles & Company

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving noodles your way, with noodles and flavors that you know and love as well as new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and Other Noodles, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and thousands of passionate team members, Noodles was named one of the Best Places to Work by the Denver Business Journal for its unique culture built on the value of "Loving Life," which begins by nourishing and inspiring every team member and guest who walks through the door. To learn more or find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com.

