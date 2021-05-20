Noodles & Company Makes its Ghost Kitchen Debut in Chicago

BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS), the national fast casual brand known for serving globally-inspired noodle dishes made fresh to order, is excited to announce the launch of its first ghost kitchen test in Chicago. This expansion is part of the brand's established presence in the market and increases its off-premise capabilities, allowing more guests to enjoy noodle-centric dishes in an easier, more rewarding way. Adding to the 20 Noodles & Company locations in the metro Chicago market, the ghost kitchen will help reach a new customer base through its digital channels and give the fast-casual brand a presence in-between local locations.

How it Works.

Noodles & Company's ghost kitchen, located in Chicago's Humboldt Park, will allow local Noodles fans to conveniently order their favorite Noodles' menu items directly through the Noodles Rewards App for Quick Pickup and delivery and enjoy the many perks of being a Noodles Rewards member. Noodles fans can also order through third-party delivery services DoorDash and UberEats. As Noodles continues to accelerate its growth, launching a ghost kitchen creates a cost-effective option to expand the brand within an established market by introducing a location that doesn't require the physical space of a traditional restaurant.

"We're excited to make our ghost kitchen debut in a market in which Noodles & Company is already a staple for existing guests and offer a new way for guests to enjoy our noodle dishes," said Stacey Pool, chief marketing officer at Noodles & Company. "This is integral to our overall digital strategy as we work to develop faster service through our digital channels with lower overhead and labor costs, all without investing in a physical brick-and-mortar location. And because our food travels so well, guests never have to choose between quality and convenience."

Accelerated Digital Growth.

As a consistent leader in the restaurant industry, Noodles & Company has continued to innovate and bring its guests new ways to enjoy the noodles they love, even during the recent unprecedented pandemic. Digital sales at Noodles & Company grew 110% in Q1 2021, accounting for 62% of sales, and the launch of this ghost kitchen further supports guests' changing behaviors even as consumers return to dining in-restaurant. As guests continue to look for the seamless integration of restaurant offerings and frictionless experience, this test presents an opportunity to gain insights and improve the customer ordering experience with greater access to a broader audience.

Get Noodles Fast.

Humboldt Park residents looking to get their Noodles fix can sign up for Noodles Rewards, a fast and easy process, by downloading the Noodles Rewards app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, or signing up online at noodles.com/rewards. When guests sign up to be a Noodles Rewards Member, they automatically unlock 600 points which can be used to redeem a small shareable item such as Potstickers, Cheesy Garlic Bread or Korean BBQ Meatballs.

Noodles & Company's Humboldt Park ghost kitchen is located at 3220 W. Grand Ave, Chicago, Illinois 60651. For more information about Noodles & Company and its ghost kitchens, please visit noodles.com.

About Noodles & Company

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving noodles your way, with noodles and flavors that you know and love as well as new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and Other Noodles, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and thousands of passionate team members, Noodles was recently named one of America's Best Employers for Diversity Award 2021 by Forbes and has been named one of the Best Places to Work by the Denver Business Journal for its unique culture built on the value of "Loving Life" which begins by nourishing and inspiring every team member and guest who walks through the door. Noodles has also earned the Women in the Lead Certification for its investment in women-empowering initiatives for its female team members and has proudly partnered with the Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance to build cultural intelligence within its teams. To learn more and to find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com.

