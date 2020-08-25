nOps Expands AWS Cloud Management Presence to Brazil through Partnership with Valcann

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- nOps, a provider of a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cloud management platform for Amazon Web Services (AWS), today announced it has partnered with Valcann, a provider of cloud professional services and a Select Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN).

Valcann specializes in cloud operations including AWS managed services, monitoring, operating systems, database administration, SysOps and DevOps architectures, and on-call support. They are an AWS Authorized Commercial Reseller and AWS Public Sector Partner. Valcann is headquartered in Recife, Pernambuco, with offices in Fortaleza, Salvador, and Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Valcann is already using the nOps SaaS product to accelerate assessments of its customers' AWS infrastructure to identify and remediate high-risk issues (HRIs). The partnership includes collaboration on training, support, and marketing.

"Using nOps, we have helped clients achieve impressive cost savings while building scalable infrastructure," said Carlos Diego Cavalcanti, Chief Technology Officer at Valcann and an AWS Ambassador. "Simply put, nOps enables us to build better architecture faster for our customers. It fits our DevOps culture."

"The synergy with Valcann is fantastic," said Tobey Amy, Director of Channels for nOps. "They combine impressive technical depth with a customer-first approach and have already demonstrated nOps' value with their clients."

View Valcann case study .

View live webinar (Aug 31) - AWS Well-Architected: Build Better Architecture, Better Business.

About nOps

nOps' mission is to enable rapid-growth companies to build, manage, and run an AWS Well-Architected infrastructure that is cost-optimized, secure, reliable, efficient, and operationally excellent. And, to help keep it that way through continuous compliance. nOps is an AWS Partner Network (APN) Advanced Technology Partner and AWS Marketplace seller that has achieved AWS Cloud Management Tools Competency status. nOps is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more info visit: www.nops.io and follow at twitter.com/nopsio

