NopSec Announces Key Product and Strategy Hires

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NopSec, the startup with answers to questions about vulnerability data, is pleased to announce two strategic hires. These hires come as NopSec prepares for its next stage of growth and prepares for the fifth major release of the Unified VRM product. Demand for vulnerability prioritization and remediation automation is higher than ever as enterprises are challenged to stretch less security resources further than before.

Parag Baxi is an experienced leader in Product Management with over 10 years in the enterprise information security industry. He held senior product management roles at Qualys, NCC Group, Tenable, and Bugcrowd. Parag has a proven track record helping early stage cyber security technology companies accelerate growth and scale product for enterprise markets. Parag joins as VP of Product Management and will focus on ensuring Unified VRM remains the most effective threat and vulnerability management (TVM) product for prioritizing and communicating information security risk.

Adrian Sanabria spent a decade building security programs, defending large financial services organizations. As a seasoned practitioner, Adrian advocates good cyber hygiene and best practices for companies of all sizes and is passionate about solving pain points related to validating and interpreting vulnerability data. In his former role as a research analyst for 451 Research, Adrian worked closely with vendors and investors to identify emerging technologies and market opportunities. Adrian joins as VP of Strategy and Product Marketing where he will focus on higher-level market strategy and communicating NopSec's vision.

"We are fortunate to welcome not one, but two exceptional individuals that are both deeply passionate about this space and highly experienced and recognized in our community," said Lisa Xu, CEO of NopSec. "As thought leaders in the infosec industry, Parag and Adrian have a profound understanding of the challenges our customers are facing. We are excited to work with both of them to scale our enterprise solution and offer advanced proactive prioritization and remediation capabilities to the end user community."

NopSec provides automated IT security control measurement and risk remediation to help businesses protect environments from security breaches. The company's flagship SaaS product, Unified VRM, utilizes passive analysis, active exploitation and contextual enrichment to visually forecast threat risk, and dramatically reduce the time to remediation of critical vulnerabilities across infrastructure and applications. For more information, visit www.nopsec.com or follow us on Twitter @nopsec.

