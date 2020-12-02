Norberto Valdes's new book Mas Allá del Llanto y del Dolor, a compelling account that instills philosophical insights on vindicating optimism amid trying times

Norberto said this about his book: "Given our apocalyptic times, it is difficult to maintain an optimistic position on life and the human condition. The real possibility of a nuclear holocaust, global warming, the unequaled economic growth, organized crime and cartels, especially Mexicans, mass murders, parricide, matricide, filicide, fratricide, incest of children and girls as well as baby abandonment make optimism almost impossible.

"If we ask the optimist the reason for his position, he will most likely shrug his shoulders and, ashamed, answer, 'I don't know.' We live at the epicenter of nihilism prophesied in the nineteenth century as a consequence of the loss of faith in God. Humanity has been plunged into constant, endless wars, of all against all, and the toxic specter of racism plagues humanity once again. Is optimism still possible? This book is my answer to the question of why I am still optimistic."

Published by Page Publishing, Norberto Valdes's new book Mas Allá del Llanto y del Dolor will illuminate the readers with sagacious perspectives that delve into the idea of optimism during tragedy and toil.

Consumers who wish to understand the core of optimism despite the capriciousness of life can purchase Mas Allá del Llanto y del Dolor in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Foto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1346302/Norberto_Valdes.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

