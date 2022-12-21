Nord Anglia Education announces new school: Nord Anglia International School Abu Dhabi

Set to open in August 2023

LONDON, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading premium international schools group Nord Anglia Education today announced the launch of its 83rd school, Nord Anglia International School Abu Dhabi (NAS Abu Dhabi), set to open in August 2023.

Situated on Al Reem Island, a prime residential and commercial area in the city, NAS Abu Dhabi will be Nord Anglia's third school in the United Arab Emirates alongside The British International School Abu Dhabi and Nord Anglia International School Dubai.

As a new Nord Anglia school, NAS Abu Dhabi will offer the UK curriculum, teaching students all the way from Early Years until they graduate from the school in Year 13. It will also offer up to 25 A-levels for Years 12 and 13 to give its students real depth of study within their subjects.

The school's purpose-built campus will have capacity for 2,600 students, with an Early Years building, specialist classrooms, sports hall, competition swimming pool, and auditorium. The state-of-the-art campus will include over 100 classrooms, 12 science labs, art studios, music rooms, and a large design technology and maker space.

NAS Abu Dhabi's founding Principal is Jonathan Cuff, who was formerly Managing Director of Nord Anglia's three schools in the UK: Oxford International College, d'Overbroeck's Oxford, and Oxford Sixth Form College. Jonathan was also previously Principal of d'Overbroeck's. He has been an independent school inspector since 2015.

Jonathan Cuff, Principal, NAS Abu Dhabi, said: "NAS Abu Dhabi represents a fantastic choice for families in Al Reem Island and across the city. With our architects, we're creating a learning environment like no other and are looking forward to welcoming our founding families when we open our doors next year."

Andrew Fitzmaurice, Chief Executive Officer of Nord Anglia Education, said: "Our impressive new campus on Al Reem represents Nord Anglia's third school in the Emirates, joining the British International School Abu Dhabi and Nord Anglia International School Dubai. Our NAS Abu Dhabi students will benefit from access to world-class learning opportunities through our collaborations with UNICEF, The Juilliard School, MIT, and our network of 75,000+ learners around the world."

About Nord Anglia Education

