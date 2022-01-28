NORD ANGLIA STUDENTS VOLUNTEER OVER 55,000 HOURS AND RAISE NEARLY $800,000 FOR CHARITIES IN 2021

LONDON, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nord Anglia Education, the world's leading premium international schools organisation, published its 2021 community impact report today showing that students across its schools volunteered more than 55,000 hours for community outreach activities and raised nearly US$800,000 for charity.

Despite the ongoing challenges created by Covid 19, students also collected and donated a record-breaking 63,000 goods for charity partners during the year. According to the report, community outreach and fundraising accounted for 33% of all activities in 2021, followed by research and advocacy projects (19%) and goods collection (15%).

As part of Nord Anglia's collaboration with UNICEF, students' outreach activities align to the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals. In 2021 the top three goals addressed by student projects were: Goal 1 – No Poverty, Goal 3 – Good Health and Wellbeing, and Goal 4 – Quality Education.

Elise Ecoff, Group Education Director, Nord Anglia Education, said: "Along with helping our students develop creativity, resilience and teamwork skills, our curriculum encourages them to make a sustainable difference in their communities by working with NGO partners. It's particularly impressive to see how our students worked tirelessly on their social impact projects despite all the challenges created by the pandemic."

Social outreach at Nord Anglia's schools takes place through the Share A Dream digital platform, where students and colleagues plan, execute, and report on social impact activities and events.

For example, Nord Anglia schools in Southeast Asia and the Middle East collectively raised more than $117,080 in 2021, with nearly 27,000 hours volunteered and over 20,617 goods collected. In one project, volunteers from the Regents International School of Pattaya raised funds to distribute 4,000 goods including rice, fish, and noodles to those in in their local community. Similarly, Grade 11 students at Oakridge Bachupally created a Covid-19 project to give underserved patients much-needed medical supplies and support.

