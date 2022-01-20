Nord Anglia Teachers Talk EdTech in New YouTube Series

LONDON, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nord Anglia Education, the world's leading premium international schools organisation, today launched the latest episode of its popular YouTube series 'Talking EdTech With A Little Bit of Genius'. Hosted by Nord Anglia's teachers, the series explores how technology is transforming education and answers parents' biggest questions about the role of technology in children's learning.

The latest episode features three teachers from Nord Anglia's Oakridge International Schools in India answering parents' questions about the best ways to motivate children through online or virtual classes, and how the smarter use of EdTech is improving the teaching and learning experience.

Dr Elise Ecoff, Group Education Director, Nord Anglia Education, said: "In our YouTube series we're sharing our insights with parents who want to know how teachers are using technology to enhance students' learning experiences, and what this really looks like in action."

"Technology is creating opportunities and transforming our schools around the world," she added. "But, as our series shows, it's talented teachers who make the technology great, which is why they're helping design how we use tech in the classroom and at home."

Nord Anglia's education strategy uses technology-enabled education in a variety of different ways. For example, its online learning platform Global Campus helps bring learning to life with a rich mix of learning resources designed to enrich school curricula, and is popular among students for creative and STEM-based activities.

EdTech also plays an integral role in Nord Anglia teachers' professional learning and development. Thousands of learning resources and training courses are made available on Nord Anglia University (NAU), the organisation's online learning platform. In September 2021, the Learning and Performance Institute (LPI) awarded NAU formal accreditation for the third year running for the quality of its professional development programme. The LPI also commended Nord Anglia as an organisation that 'continually learns and improves'.

To find out more and watch previous episodes of 'Talking EdTech', visit Nord Anglia's YouTube channel and follow along on Twitter.

