NORD ANGLIA'S EDUCATION DIRECTOR TO SPEAK AT FLAGSHIP EUROPEAN SCHOOLS CONFERENCE

LONDON, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nord Anglia Education, the world's leading premium international schools organisation, today announced its participation in the upcoming Outstanding Schools Europe Conference taking place from 8 to 10 March.

Dr Elise Ecoff, Nord Anglia Education's Group Education Director, will take part in the second day's closing keynote panel discussion alongside Dr Andreas Schleicher from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, and Jane Larsson from the Council of International Schools.

Their discussion will focus on the role of international schools in strengthening the impact of education, raising intercultural awareness, increasing student mobility, and navigating changing globalisation trends. The keynote will also cover the importance of professional development and the need for qualified staff to create strong child-centred learning environments.

Nord Anglia Education has many of the leading international schools in Europe spanning 10 countries, including five in Switzerland and three in Oxford, UK.

Dr Elise Ecoff, Group Education Director, said: "Like all our Nord Anglia schools worldwide, our approach to teaching and learning in Europe focuses on empowering students to achieve academic excellence, while nurturing their creativity, resilience and wellbeing as important 21st century skills. A cornerstone of our educational strategy is global citizenship, where we open our students' eyes to the world around them through our curriculum and life-changing extracurricular activities. I'm looking forward to sharing our experiences alongside Dr Schleicher and Jane Larsson."

Outstanding Schools Europe is a three-day conference for Executive Leaders and Principals, Academic and Pastoral Heads, Heads of Primary and Secondary, and Heads of Department from international schools across Europe, where educators can learn, connect, and collaborate around key trends in the sector.

Register here for the panel discussion, which will take place on 9 March at 16:40-17:30 CET / 10:40-11:30 EDT.

