Nord Anglia's Tech-enabled Learning And Development Programme Achieves Global Accolade For Third Year Running

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nord Anglia Education today announced that it has been awarded formal accreditation for the third year running by the Learning and Performance Institute (LPI) for the quality of its professional development programme on Nord Anglia University, its leading education technology platform.

As a part of Nord Anglia's education technology strategy, Nord Anglia University contains thousands of resources and learning opportunities designed to support the professional development of both teachers and non-teaching colleagues, and connect them with 14,000 peers across Nord Anglia's global family of schools. As well as using AI to personalise each user's learning experience, the online platform encourages collaboration and the sharing of best practice in teaching, wellbeing and career management.

The LPI commended Nord Anglia as an organisation that 'continually learns and improves' and praised its commitment to innovation to support teachers', colleagues', and students' learning and development during the Covid-19 pandemic. The LPI also acknowledged Nord Anglia's approach to learning and development as a 'winning formula' with its 'culture of quality focus, continuous improvement and shared responsibility'.

In awarding the accreditation, LPI noted how Nord Anglia Education:

Has developed a unique online learning environment to help people grow their capabilities.

Ensures the quality of its learning and development resources continue to grow in-line with the company's growth.

Uses local Professional Development representatives and internal subject matter experts for social learning initiatives.

The LPI accreditation reflects NAE's commitment to professional development excellence and delivering opportunities that encourage its colleagues in 31 countries around the world to grow as professionals and continually learn and develop new skills.

Dr Elise Ecoff, Group Education Director, Nord Anglia Education, said: "We're proud that for the third year running we've achieved recognition from the LPI, the world-leading authority on workplace learning. It's a reflection of our commitment to providing our colleagues with outstanding opportunities to learn and grow so that, like our students, they're able to achieve more than they ever imagined possible."

About Nord Anglia Education

Nord Anglia Education (NAE) is the world's leading premium schools organisation, with 76 schools across 31 countries. Our schools go beyond traditional learning to deliver a high quality, transformational education to 68,000 students from kindergarten through to the end of secondary school. We offer multiple internationally recognised curriculums, including the English Curriculum, the International Baccalaureate, the Swiss Maturité and the US Curriculum, amongst others.

Our global scale enables us to recruit and retain world-leading teachers and to offer our students unforgettable experiences through our partnerships with world-renowned institutions The Juilliard School, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and UNICEF. As part of the NAE family, every student can connect and collaborate on our bespoke Global Campus platform to bring their learning to life beyond the classroom.

Founded in 1972 in the United Kingdom, initially offering learning services such as English-as-a-foreign-language classes, NAE opened its first international school in 1992: the British School Warsaw. In the 2000s, NAE began a strategic focus on premium international schools, with rapid growth in Asia, the Americas, China, and across Europe and the Middle East. In July 2019, the company relocated its headquarters from Hong Kong to London.

For more information, please visit www.nordangliaeducation.com.

