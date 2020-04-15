NORD Launches Financial Assistance Program for Rare Disease Community Members Impacted by COVID-19

WASHINGTON, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At this time of crisis and with the health, safety and well-being of patients and caregivers as its top priorities, the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD®) today launched its COVID-19 Critical Relief Program to provide much-needed assistance to members of the rare community affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program provides financial relief that may be utilized to support critical, non-medical needs.

"Providing financial assistance to help meet the unique needs of the rare disease community has been central to our mission for over 37 years," said Jill Pollander, RN, MSN, Director of Patient Services for NORD. "The NORD COVID-19 Critical Relief Program enables us to provide desperately needed support to rare disease community members whose lives have been directly impacted by the current pandemic."

Through the new program, NORD will provide financial assistance to eligible patients, covering up to $1,000 annually. It provides funds for essential expenses including, but not limited to unexpected utility expenses; cellular or internet service; emergency repairs to car, home or major appliances; and rent or mortgage payment assistance. Interested rare disease patients and families can reach out to NORD to find out if they meet eligibility requirements.

For more information on the NORD COVID-19 Critical Relief Program and to apply, please contact NORD by telephone at 203.242.0497, via email at [email protected] , or visit rarediseases.org . To show your support, please consider making a donation to the program so that even more people can be helped. Finally, to stay informed, the NORD COVID-19 resource center presents information and links relevant to the rare community during this pandemic.

About the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD®)

The National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) is the leading independent advocacy organization representing all patients and families affected by rare diseases. NORD is committed to the identification, treatment and cure of more than 7,000 rare diseases, of which approximately 90% are still without an FDA-approved treatment or therapy. Rare diseases affect over 25 million Americans. More than half of those affected are children.

NORD began as a small group of patient advocates that formed a coalition to unify and mobilize support to pass the Orphan Drug Act of 1983. For 37 years, NORD has led the way in voicing the needs of the rare disease community, driving supportive policies and education, advancing medical research and providing patient and family services for those who need them most. NORD is made strong together with over 300 disease-specific member organizations and their communities and collaborates with many other organizations on specific causes of importance to the rare disease patient community. Visit rarediseases.org .

