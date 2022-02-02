Nord Security and Surfshark join forces to strengthen positions in the cybersecurity industry

"The increasing complexity of cybersecurity and digital privacy is a growing challenge worldwide. We believe that this industry requires radical simplification and ease of access, both for consumers and businesses. Together, Nord Security and Surfshark create the largest internet security powerhouse in the market, ready to bring advanced solutions for customers," says Tom Okman, the co-founder of Nord Security.

"Consolidations in the global consumer cybersecurity market indicate the industry's maturity. They also bring new competitive challenges. Nord Security and Surfshark joining forces will set the ground to scale in different digital security dimensions, which is necessary to meet the growing requirements of our customers," explains Vytautas Kaziukonis, founder of Surfshark.

The closing of the signed agreement marks the end of the process that started in mid-2021. Both companies concurred after evaluating the current industry landscape and synergies. This partnership provides the businesses with new leverage in their shared mission to secure people's digital lives.

The idea behind the deal is to streamline resources towards common goals while preserving the autonomy of both companies. Founders highlight that this strategic business move will serve as a springboard towards more rapid development and innovation while maintaining the uniqueness of both brands that customers learned to appreciate over many years.

The merger will solidify both companies' offerings in different market segments and diversify the geographical reach. Both companies will continue to focus on developing distinct solutions to cover various areas of cybersecurity, among which are personal data protection, device security, file security, and others.

Details of the transaction are not disclosed as both companies are privately owned entities.

About Nord Security:



Nord Security is home to advanced security solutions that share the Nord brand and values, including the world's most advanced VPN service NordVPN , the next-generation password manager NordPass , encrypted cloud storage NordLocker , and the advanced network access security solution NordLayer , and a freemium VPN provider Atlas VPN . Established in 2012, Nord Security now has more than 1000 employees and serves 15 mln users worldwide. More information: nordsecurity.com .



About Surfshark:

Surfshark is a cybersecurity company developing humanized software solutions to protect people's digital lives. Powered by over 200 employees, the company seeks to deliver people the most up-to-date means to control their digital presence by combining several cybersecurity tools into one place. The Surfshark One suite bundles an award-winning VPN, an antivirus, a private search tool, and a data leak detection system Alert to bring back a sense of security into people's daily lives.

SOURCE Surfshark; Nord Security