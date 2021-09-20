Nordic Consulting ranked No. 37 of Best Places to Work in Healthcare in 2021

Throughout 2020 and 2021, Nordic has continued to offer its employees work-life flexibility and a wide breadth of resources, including personalized coaching and counseling, mental health services, and an employee assistance program, to ensure that teammates feel fully supported in both their professional and personal lives. Modern Healthcare's annual list is compiled based on feedback from employee surveys and an employer questionnaire distributed in spring 2021.

Whether working remotely or in-person, Nordic's teammates continue to deliver the world-class services expected by our client partners so they can have healthier businesses and healthier patients. In the last year, Nordic team members set up technology solutions for COVID-19 field hospitals, increased telehealth capabilities at health systems, and optimized online patient scheduling so that healthcare organizations could continue to serve patients efficiently and effectively.

Founded in 2010, Nordic has received more than 30 workplace awards, including recognition from the Wisconsin State Journal, Comparably, and Madison Magazine. For more information, visit NordicGlobal.com.

Nordic is an award-winning global health and technology consulting company that partners with health leaders around the world to create healthier systems, businesses, and people. Together, our global team of more than 1,400 professionals brings decades of experience across our key focus areas of strategic advisory, digital and cloud initiatives, implementation and support, and enterprise technology transformation. Nordic and its network of companies, including Bails, Healthtech, and Tasman, supports more than 500 clients in their efforts to harness the power of technology on a global scale. For more information, visit NordicGlobal.com

