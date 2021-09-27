Nordic Consulting recognized as a leader in revenue cycle and management consulting by Modern Healthcare

"Healthcare systems are looking for transformative approaches to improve their clinical, financial, and patient outcomes," said Practice Lead of Advisory Services John Distefano. "We're proud that our clients consider us trusted partners as they face a variety of complex challenges, and as we strive to create a healthier world together."

Founded in 2010, Nordic continuously evolves its services of strategic advisory, digital and cloud initiatives, implementation and support, and enterprise technology transformation to meet the ever-changing needs of the healthcare industry. Nordic continues to be a leader in healthcare consulting and was the only firm to score 90+ across eight categories in the Best in KLAS 2021 report. In addition, it continues to maintain an award-winning workplace culture, recently recognized by Modern Healthcare as being one of the best places to work in healthcare. For more information, visit NordicGlobal.com.

