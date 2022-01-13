Nordic Consulting Recognized as AWS Select Consulting Partner and AWS Public Sector Partner

APN Consulting Partners are professional services firms that help customers of all sizes envision, design, architect, build, migrate, test, secure, manage, and optimize their workloads, data, and applications on AWS. To attain AWS Select Consulting Partner status, Nordic needed to meet several AWS technical requirements, including AWS certifications, capabilities, and implementations, as well as AWS technical and business professional training accreditations.

"Achieving Select Partner status within the AWS Partner Network underscores our commitment to our client partners in helping them navigate and make the most of the cloud," said Kevin Erdal, Managing Director and Practice Lead of Digital Health at Nordic. "This AWS Select Tier designation enhances our ability to collaborate with the broader AWS teams in support of our mission to bring innovative solutions to our clients. Nordic's unique expertise in electronic health records, paired with its digital health capabilities, makes this a win-win for our client partners, AWS, and Nordic."

"With a dedicated focus in cloud solutions, we are excited to bring the best services to our customers," said Saravanan Sonaisamy, Director of Cloud Transformation Services at Nordic. "It's now more critical than ever that patients and healthcare organizations have access to health information any time, from anywhere, making the cloud essential to healthcare operations. As an AWS Select Consulting Partner and AWS Public Sector Partner within the APN, Nordic is well-positioned to help our broad set of clients transition their enterprise infrastructure and data to the cloud and maximize its benefits."

Recognized this year in industry analyst reports and healthcare media rankings for performance, Nordic continues to evolve its services and offerings, including digital and cloud initiatives, to meet the ever-changing needs of the healthcare industry. This new membership builds upon a relationship that Nordic began with AWS in 2021, as healthcare companies increasingly recognized the many benefits of doing business in the cloud.

Nordic is an award-winning global health and technology consulting company that partners with health leaders around the world to create healthier systems, businesses, and people. Together, our global team of more than 1,600 professionals brings decades of experience across our key focus areas of strategic advisory, digital and cloud initiatives, implementation and support, and enterprise technology transformation. Nordic and its network of companies, including Bails, Healthtech, Tasman, and S&P Consultants, support more than 600 clients in their efforts to harness the power of technology on a global scale.

