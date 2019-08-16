Nordic Enterprises Look to SAP S/4HANA for Finance and Supply Chain Management

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprises in the Nordic countries are embracing SAP's S/4HANA software for finance and supply chain management and to adopt blockchain, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens™ SAP HANA and Leonardo Ecosystem Partners Report for the Nordics finds many enterprises in the region slowly adopting public cloud services for S/4HANA, with many SAP-related providers building industry-specific solutions for the ERP software suite. Nordic enterprises are seeking SAP solutions as a way to achieve faster time-to-market for their products, the report notes.

"SAP HANA technology has had a strong impact in changing the market," said Barry Matthews, partner and head of ISG North Europe. "SAP S/4HANA allows users to radically simplify database structures within the SAP Business Suite, and updates to SAP's software give customers agility and the ability to speed up innovation."

Meanwhile, providers are seeing a shortage of SAP talent in the Nordic region. They are addressing the staffing shortage by entering into partnerships, training college students, cross-training employees and setting up nearshore facilities in Europe, the report says. Poland is emerging as a nearshore option for SAP services, the report adds.

SAP providers also are using software bots and other automated tools to offer support and resolve incidents, the report says. Bots also are helping service providers reassign staff to higher value and more complex tasks.

The report also examines the SAP Leonardo market and finds many Nordic enterprises slow to adopt the software and microservices package that enables customers to leverage technologies like the Internet of Things, machine learning, blockchain, analytics and big data. Many providers are using SAP Leonardo to build proof-of-concept demonstrations to help address specific industry issues or empower enterprises with emerging technologies, the report says.

Blockchain is one of the growth areas for Leonardo, the report says. Enterprises have launched a number of blockchain-based Leonardo proofs-of-concept as interest in the technology grows.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens™ SAP HANA and Leonardo Ecosystem Partners Report for the Nordics evaluates the capabilities of 18 providers across four quadrants: SAP S/4HANA & Business Suite on HANA Transformation, SAP S/4HANA & Business Suite on HANA Managed Services, SAP BW/4 on HANA and BW on HANA Transformation & Operations and SAP Leonardo Transformation.

The report names Accenture, Capgemini and Cognizant as leaders in all four quadrants, while HCL, Mindtree and NTT DATA are named leaders in three. Atos and Tech Mahindra are leaders in two, and Wipro is a leader in one.

