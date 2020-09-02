Nordic Fitness Market Worth $3.13 Billion by 2024 - Industry Analysis (2020-2024) with Profiles of Leading Players Basic-Fit, Town Sports Int'l, SATS ASA, PureGym, The Gym Group, and Actic Group

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nordic Fitness Market (Sweden, Norway, Denmark & Finland): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Nordic fitness market is estimated to reach US$ 3.13 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.86% for the period spanning 2020-2024.



The growth of the market has been driven by a growing population, an increasing rate of fitness penetration, rising lifestyle-related disorders, and accelerating economic growth. Some of the noteworthy trends of the market include increasing digitalization, surging millennial spending, upsurge in activity levels and growing government initiatives. However, the growth of the market would be challenged by seasonality and misinformation about exercises and nutrition guides.

The Nordic fitness market is categorized on the basis of region which majorly includes Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland. Further, the regional market is analyzed on the basis of fitness clubs and fitness club members.

The fastest-growing regional market is Sweden both in terms of fitness clubs as well as fitness club members, owing to the high demand for health club facilities from the population in the region, growing interest in health and fitness, rising number of fitness centers and health clubs, rapid urbanization and the growing number of baby boomers and millennials joining gyms.



Whereas Norway and Denmark also contributed to significant shares in the market due to the factors such as an increase in single-person households, surging number of health clubs and gym with a personal training facility and the latest fitness equipment, rise in awareness regarding health and fitness among millennials, increase in expenditure on healthy lifestyle and fitness activities and growing prevalence of lifestyle-related disorders majorly obesity, impacting the growth of the Nordic fitness market.

Scope of the Report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Nordic fitness market segmented on the basis of region.

The major regional and country markets ( Sweden , Norway , Denmark and Finland ) have been analyzed.

, , and ) have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Basic-Fit N.V., Town Sports International Holdings, Inc., SATS ASA, PureGym Limited, The Gym Group PLC and Actic Group AB) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Components of Fitness

1.3 Health Related Components of Fitness

1.4 Skill Related Components of Fitness

1.5 Physiologically Related Components of Fitness

1.6 Types of Physical Fitness

1.7 Health Benefits of Fitness

1.8 Factors Affecting Fitness

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Economic Impact

2.2 Reduction in Nordic Output

2.3 Decline in International Tourism

2.4 Impact on Fitness Industry

3. Europe Market Analysis

3.1 Europe Fitness Market by Value

3.2 Europe Fitness Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Europe Fitness Market by Region

3.4 Nordic Fitness Market by Value

3.5 Nordic Fitness Market Forecast by Value

3.6 Nordic Fitness Market by Region

4. Nordic Market Analysis

4.1 Sweden

4.1.1 Sweden Fitness Market by Value

4.1.2 Sweden Fitness Market Forecast by Value

4.1.3 Sweden Fitness Market by Fitness Clubs

4.1.4 Sweden Fitness Market Forecast by Fitness Clubs

4.1.5 Sweden Fitness Market by Fitness Club Members

4.1.6 Sweden Fitness Market Forecast by Fitness Club Members

4.2 Norway

4.3 Denmark

4.4 Finland

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Population

5.1.2 Growing Rate of Fitness Penetration

5.1.3 Rising Lifestyle Related Disorders

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Increasing Digitalization

5.2.2 Surging Millennial Spending

5.2.3 Upsurge in Activity Levels

5.2.4 Growing Government Initiatives

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Seasonality

5.3.2 Misinformation about Exercises & Nutrition Guide

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Nordic Market

6.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players

6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players

6.2 Norway

6.3 Sweden

6.4 Denmark

6.5 Finland

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Basic-Fit N.V.

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 Town Sports International Holdings, Inc.

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategies

7.3 SATS ASA

7.4 PureGym Limited

7.5 The Gym Group PLC

7.6 Actic Group AB

