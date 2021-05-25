Nordic Nanovector Announces Update from Archer-1 Phase 1b Trial of Betalutin® in combination with rituximab in 2L Follicular Lymphoma

OSLO, Norway, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANOV) announces initial promising data from the Archer-1 Phase 1b trial investigating Betalutin® (177Lu lilotomab satetraxetan) in combination with rituximab (RTX) in second-line follicular lymphoma (2L FL).

The preliminary results show clinical activity with seven out of seven patients achieving a response, including 5 complete responses and 2 partial responses. All responses are currently ongoing, 5 of them 2 years after Betalutin® administration.

Across this patient group, Betalutin® with RTX showed a very good safety profile, comparable to that of single agent Betalutin®, with no dose limiting toxicities observed.

Archer-1 is a Phase 1b open-label, single-arm, multi-centre dose-escalation trial to assess the safety and preliminary activity of CD37-targeted Betalutin® in combination with CD20-targeted RTX in patients with relapsed/refractory FL who have received one or more prior therapies.

The starting doses of Betalutin® and lilotomab were 10MBq/kg and 40mg, respectively, which was escalated to Betalutin® 15MBq/kg and lilotomab 40mg in the second cohort. Following Betalutin® dosing, patients received four weekly doses of RTX (375mg/m2) on days 7, 14, 21 and 28. Patients who did not progress (including CR, PR, SD) were scheduled to receive RTX maintenance for 2 years.

The primary objective of the study was to evaluate the safety and tolerability of Betalutin® in combination with RTX, the secondary objective to evaluate the preliminary anti-tumour activity of combination treatment.

The rationale for Archer-1 was provided by earlier preclinical data showing Betalutin® can up-regulate CD20 expression in different rituximab-sensitive NHL cell lines and act synergistically with rituximab in a rituximab-sensitive NHL animal model and, more recently, that Betalutin® has the potential to counteract resistance to rituximab in non-Hodgkin's lymphoma models.

Peter Braun, Nordic Nanovector CEO, commented: "We are encouraged by the results in this small Phase I study in second line FL patients. Both the overall safety of this combination and the preliminary signs of efficacy are promising. We look at this study as an additional building block in our overall strategy to develop Betalutin® for difficult to treat hematological tumors. Our near-term focus remains very much on completing PARADIGME in 3L FL and delivering top line 3-month data by the end of 2021.

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 26 billion by 2028. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin® and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

