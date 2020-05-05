Nordic Nanovector Announces US Patent Granted Covering the use of Betalutin® to Sensitise B-Cell Cancer Cells to CD20 Immunotherapy

OSLO, Norway, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE:) is pleased to announce the grant of a US patent covering the use of Betalutin® (177Lu-satetraxetan-lilotomab) for sensitising CD37-positive B-cell cancer cells before treatment with CD20 immunotherapy (such as rituximab/RTX). The patent strengthens Nordic Nanovector's overall patent estate around the use of Betalutin® in combination with other drugs that target antigens presented on the surface of tumour cells in patients with B-cell malignancies, such as Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL).

The company believes that the combination of Betalutin® and anti-CD20 modalities could represent a novel dual immunotherapy approach for the treatment of NHL patients who are becoming resistant to standard-of-care CD20 therapy. The company is currently investigating the combination of Betalutin® and RTX in its ongoing Phase 1b (Archer-1) clinical trial in patients with second-line relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma (a major type of NHL).

The US patent claims are based on the scientific discovery by Nordic Nanovector scientists that use of Betalutin® promotes an increase in expression of tumour-specific antigens, such as CD20. In a preclinical mouse model of NHL, the combination of Betalutin® and RTX significantly prolonged overall survival compared to treatment with either agent alone*, possibly by reversing downregulation of CD20 and resistance to RTX.

Patent No. 10,646,599, which is entitled "Method for upregulating antigen expression," will be active until 2034 with the option of prolonging for five additional years.

Jostein Dahle, Chief Scientific Officer of Nordic Nanovector, commented: "We are pleased that this important patent has been granted in the US, expanding our global patent estate on the use of Betalutin® as a potential new treatment for NHL. Patients' whose cancer no longer respond to standard-of-care CD20-targeting therapies have limited options. We have seen promising results from the first cohort in Archer-1 receiving Betalutin® plus RTX, in which the combination was well tolerated, and we have seen strong results in the first few patients. The second cohort is being recruited and we expect to be able to evaluate the results later this year."

*Repetto-Llamazares, A.H.V. et al. Combination of 177Lu-lilotomab with rituximab significantly improves the therapeutic outcome in preclinical models of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Eur. J. Haematol., 2018 Oct;101(4):522-531

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers.

Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin® and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in the US and other major markets.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances, since they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and which, by their nature, will have an impact on Nordic Nanovector's business, financial condition and results of operations. The terms "anticipates", "assumes", "believes", "can", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "might", "plans", "should", "projects", "targets", "will", "would" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology are used to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historic facts. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, risks associated with implementation of Nordic Nanovector's strategy, risks and uncertainties associated with the development and/or approval of Nordic Nanovector's product candidates, ongoing and future clinical trials and expected trial results, the ability to commercialise Betalutin®, technology changes and new products in Nordic Nanovector's potential market and industry, Nordic Nanovector's freedom to operate (competitors patents) in respect of the products it develops, the ability to develop new products and enhance existing products, the impact of competition, changes in general economy and industry conditions, and legislative, regulatory and political factors. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Nordic Nanovector disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

