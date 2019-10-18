Nordic Nanovector ASA - Key Information Regarding Potential Repair Offering

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcement by Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) ("Nordic Nanovector" or the "Company") on 18 October 2019 concerning a private placement with gross proceeds in the amount of NOK 242 525 624 and that the Company is considering to conduct a repair offering of up to 2,204,778 new shares (the "Repair Offering") with non-tradeable subscription rights to eligible shareholders.

Date for announcement of terms: 18 October 2019

Last day including right to receive subscription rights: 17 October 2019

First day excluding right to receive subscription rights: 18 October 2019

Record Date: 21 October 2019

Maximum number of new shares: Up to 2,204,778

Subscription price: NOK 22.00

Shall the rights be listed: No

The Repair Offering is, inter alia, conditional upon the board of directors resolving to initiate the Repair Offering as described in the stock exchange announcement by the Company on 18 October and if the board of directors resolves to do so that the general meeting granting an authorisation to the Company's board of directors (the "Board") to increase the share capital in connection with the Repair Offering in an extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") to be held in due course. The formal resolution (including the final number of new shares to be offered) related to the Repair Offering will be made by the Board following the EGM and the approval and subsequent publication of a prospectus prepared in connection with the Repair Offering.

For further information, please contact:

Malene Brondberg

VP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Cell: +44-7561- 431-762

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations for companies listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

