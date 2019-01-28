Nordic Nanovector ASA - Registration of Share Capital Increase in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement regarding the successful completion of the private placement (the "Private Placement") of Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) (the "Company") published on 25 January 2019. The Company has issued 4,943,094 new shares each with a nominal value NOK 0.20. The share capital increase was registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises on 30 January 2019.

Following registration of the new share capital pertaining to the Private Placement in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises, the Company has an issued share capital of NOK 10,874,807.80 divided into 54,374,039 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.20.

The articles of association of Nordic Nanovector are available on the Company's webpage.

This information is subject to the disclose requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

