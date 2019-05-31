Nordic Nanovector ASA: Increase of Share Capital

OSLO, Norway, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Three of the board members of Nordic Nanovector ASA (the "Company"), Gisela Schwab, Joanna Horobin and Jean-Pierre Bizzari, have resolved to settle a total number of 11,840 RSUs that were issued to them in June 2018 after they had elected to receive all or part of their remuneration for the period from the annual general meeting in 2018 to the annual general meeting in 2019 in RSUs. In addition, a former board member has resolved to settle a total number of 7,000 RSUs that the Company has previously issued as remuneration under the RSU-program. Each RSU gives the right to subscribe for one share in the Company at a subscription price of NOK 0.20.

The Board of Directors of the Company has, to fulfil the Company's obligations under the RSU agreements, resolved to issue 18,840 new shares at a subscription price of NOK 0.20 per share giving a total subscription amount of NOK 3,768. The shares are issued pursuant to the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors at the annual general meeting held on 25 April 2019. Subsequent to the issuance of the new shares, the Company's share capital will be NOK 10,941,288.60 divided into 54,706,443 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.20.

Gisela Schwab, Joanna Horobin and Jean-Pierre Bizzari have subscribed for 5,732 new shares, 4,072 new shares and 2,036 new shares respectively. The three board members will following issuance of the new shares, have the following holding of shares and RSUs in the Company:

Name Total number of RSUs Total number of shares Gisela Schwab 2,331 15,732 Joanna Horobin 4,953 8,857 Jean-Pierre Bizzari 2,477 6,545

About Nordic Nanovector

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers.

Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37 -targeting radioimmunotherapy designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in core markets. Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to section 3.2 of the continuing obligations for listed companies.

