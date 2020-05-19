Nordic Nanovector ASA: Invitation to First Quarter 2020 Results Webcast

OSLO, Norway, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) announces that it will report its results for the first quarter 2020 on Tuesday, 26 May 2020. A presentation by Nordic Nanovector's senior management team will take place via a webcast at 08:30 am CET on the same day.

A link to the webcast and a presentation will be uploaded to the company's homepage (www.nordicnanovector.com) at 07:00 am CET on Tuesday 26 May.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg, CFO

Cell: +44-7561-431-762

Email: [email protected]

Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/Frazer Hall/David Dible (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)

Tel: +44-203-926-8535

Email: [email protected]

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin® and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in the US and other major markets.

