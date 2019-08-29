Nordic Nanovector ASA: Invitation to R&D Day in Oslo and Webcast

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) announces that it will host a R&D Day in Oslo on Tuesday, 17 September 2019 from 9:30am to 12:30pm CEST. The programme will include presentations from three external experts and by Nordic Nanovector's senior management team. An update on the median Duration of Response (mDoR) of Betalutin® treatment in the LYMRIT 37-01 trial will also be given during the day.

Venue: Thon Hotel Vika Atrium, Munkedamsveien 45, 0250 Oslo

Meeting Room: Auditorium

To register to attend, please e-mail ir@nordicnanovector.com by 13 September 2019.

The R&D Day will be recorded as a webcast and will be available at www.nordicnanovector.com in the section: Investors & Media.

The presentations will be available at www.nordicnanovector.com in the section: Investors & Media/Reports and Presentation/2019.

The preliminary programme is as follows;

09.30-09.50 Nordic Nanovector's pipeline – Strategic insights Eduardo Bravo, CEO

09.50-10.10 Radioimmunotherapy – Preclinical results with Betalutin® and comparison of alpha and beta emitters Dr Jean-Pierre Pouget*

10.10-10.40 Future vision for R&D at Nordic Nanovector Dr Jostein Dahle, CSO

10:40-10:50 Introduction to clinical sessions Dr Lisa Rojkjaer, CMO

10.50-11.20 Unmet medical needs and therapeutic landscape for recurrent follicular and marginal zone lymphoma Prof. Pier Luigi Zinzani*

11:20-11:30 Coffee Break

11.30-12:00 Novel biologic combinations with Betalutin® Dr Arne Kolstad*

12.00-12.20 BLA readiness: CMC commercial plans Dr Marco Renoldi, COO

12.20-12.30 Q&A

*The external experts' speakers are:

Dr J.P. Pouget , PhD, Radiobiology and targeted radiotherapy group Montpellier Cancer Research Institute (IRCM), French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM).

, PhD, Radiobiology and targeted radiotherapy group Montpellier Cancer Research Institute (IRCM), French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM). Prof. P. L. Zinzani, Professor of Hematology, Institute of Hematology "L. e A. Seràgnoli", University of Bologna.

Dr A. Kolstad MD, PhD, senior consultant in Medical Oncology and Radiation Therapy, Dept of Oncology Oslo University Hospital, The Norwegian Radium Hospital.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg

VP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Cell: +44 7561 431 762

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

International Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/David Dible (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)

Tel: +44 207 638 9571

Email: nordicnanovector@citigatedewerogerson.com

About Nordic Nanovector

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in core markets. Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances, since they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and which, by their nature, will have an impact on Nordic Nanovector's business, financial condition and results of operations. The terms "anticipates", "assumes", "believes", "can", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "might", "plans", "should", "projects", "targets", "will", "would" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology are used to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historic facts. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, risks associated with implementation of Nordic Nanovector's strategy, risks and uncertainties associated with the development and/or approval of Nordic Nanovector's product candidates, ongoing and future clinical trials and expected trial results, the ability to commercialise Betalutin®, technology changes and new products in Nordic Nanovector's potential market and industry, Nordic Nanovector's freedom to operate (competitors patents) in respect of the products it develops, the ability to develop new products and enhance existing products, the impact of competition, changes in general economy and industry conditions, and legislative, regulatory and political factors. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Nordic Nanovector disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

