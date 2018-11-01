Nordic Nanovector ASA: Invitation to Third Quarter 2018 Results Presentation and Webcast

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) will announce its third quarter 2018 results on Tuesday, 6 November 2018.

A presentation by Nordic Nanovector's senior management team will take place at 8:30 am CET on 6 November at:

Thon Hotel Vika Atrium, Munkedamsveien 45, 0250 Oslo

Meeting Room: HOLMENKOLLEN

The presentation will be recorded as a webcast and will be available at www.nordicnanovector.com in the section: Investors & Media

The results report and the presentation will be available at www.nordicnanovector.com in the section: Investors & Media/Reports and Presentation/Interim Reports/2018 from 7:00 am CET the same day.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg

VP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Cell: +44-7561-431-762

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

International Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/David Dible (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)

Tel: +44-207-638-9571

Email: nordicnanovector@citigatedewerogerson.com

About Nordic Nanovector

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 20 billion by 2024. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in core markets. Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com

SOURCE Nordic Nanovector

