Nordic Nanovector ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade - Primary Insider

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosemarie Corrigan has today, 23 August, purchased 2,436 shares in Nordic Nanovector ASA (the "Company") at an average share price of NOK 24.56 per share. Following this transaction, Rosemarie Corrigan owns 2,436 shares in the Company and holds 40,000 PSUs.

This information is subject to duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 4-2 and Section 5-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

