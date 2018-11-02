Nordic Nanovector ASA: Results for the Third Quarter 2018

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) announces its third quarter 2018 results today. A presentation by the company's senior management team will take place today in Oslo at 08:30 CET, see details below.

Eduardo Bravo, CEO, commented: "The latest updated clinical results from a once-only administration of Betalutin®, to be presented at ASH in December, highlight the very promising clinical profiles of the two dosing regimens that are being evaluated in patients with relapsed/refractory indolent NHL. We are working hard to advance the PARADIGME study to confirm these results in a trial with 130 patients and to enable the selection of the best dosing regimen for our regulatory submissions. We are also pleased that Betalutin® has received PIM designation in the UK reflecting the high unmet medical need of the FL patient population as well as the potential of Betalutin® to offer therapeutic benefits to these patients. Both the PIM and Fast Track designations (granted by the FDA in June) provide opportunities for enhanced dialogue with health authorities and a route to bring Betalutin® to patients quicker. We have a clear focus on delivering results from PARADIGME in 1H 2020 and in building further value in Nordic Nanovector from our CD37-targeting approach to treating patients with NHL."

Operational Highlights

Abstract reporting promising clinical results from LYMRIT 37-01 trial with Betalutin® published ahead of poster presentation at ASHo Overall response rates of 69% in Arm 4 (100 mg/m2 lilotomab followed by 20 MBq/kg Betalutin®) and 64% in Arm 1 (40 mg lilotomab followed by 15 MBq/kg Betalutin®) in relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma patientso Median duration of response of 13.3 months for all patients (20.5 months for those with a complete response) o Well tolerated with predictable and manageable safety profile

Site activations and patient recruitment progressing for pivotal Phase 2b PARADIGME trialo As of 5 November, 51 (of 80-85) sites in 16 (of 20) countries are open for enrolment o First US site in Long Beach, CA open for enrolment

Betalutin® granted Promising Innovative Medicine (PIM) Designation in the UK for the treatment of advanced relapsed/refractory FL

First patient dosed in Phase 1b Archer-1 trial of Betalutin® in combination with rituximab in second-line (2L) FL patients

Promising results from a collaborative R&D project to develop a CD37-targeted alpha therapy published in abstract ahead of ASH presentationo Next-generation targeted alpha therapy comprises Nordic Nanovector's chimeric anti-CD37 antibody (NNV003) linked to lead-212 for treating B-cell malignancies

Financial Highlights Third Quarter 2018

(Figures in brackets = same period 2017 unless otherwise stated)

Revenues for the third quarter amounted to NOK 0 ( NOK 0.1 million ).

( ). Total operating expenses for the third quarter were NOK 76.9 million ( NOK 72.7 million ). Total operating expenses for the first nine months of 2018 amounted to NOK 243.7 million ( NOK 214.9 million ) o Research and development (preclinical, clinical, medical affairs, regulatory and CMC activities) expenses accounted for 73.0 % of total operating expenses (71.0 %) for the first nine months of 2018.

( ). Total operating expenses for the first nine months of 2018 amounted to ( ) o Research and development (preclinical, clinical, medical affairs, regulatory and CMC activities) expenses accounted for 73.0 % of total operating expenses (71.0 %) for the first nine months of 2018. Comprehensive loss for the third quarter amounted to NOK 75.4 million (loss of NOK 85.9 million ). Comprehensive loss for the first nine months of 2018 was NOK 249.1 million (loss of NOK 207.9 million )

(loss of ). Comprehensive loss for the first nine months of 2018 was (loss of ) Cash and cash equivalents amounted to NOK 499.7 million at the end of September 2018 ( NOK 570.1 million at 30 June 2018 and NOK 756.6 million at 31 December 2017 )

Outlook

Nordic Nanovector aspires to become a leader in the field of targeted therapies for haematological cancers by developing, manufacturing and commercialising innovative therapies to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care.

Betalutin®, the company's most advanced product candidate, has a highly differentiated, competitive, clinical profile for R/R FL, based on the promising results from the LYMRIT 37-01 Phase 1/2 clinical study. The company's pivotal Phase 2b PARADIGME trial with Betalutin® in 3L R/R FL is underway with the initial clinical data read-out targeted for 1H 2020 and subsequent filing in 2020 for marketing approval.

Betalutin® has been granted Fast Track and PIM designations in the US and UK, respectively, for the treatment of patients with R/R FL.

Nordic Nanovector intends to maximize the value of Betalutin® and other CD37-targeting opportunities across other stages of FL, NHL and other haematological cancer indications.

The company is confident that Betalutin® could become an attractive and convenient therapeutic option, which, based on detailed market research, has the potential to be commercially successful.

Current cash resources are expected to be sufficient to reach data read-out from PARADIGME in 1H 2020.

About Nordic Nanovector

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 20 billion by 2024. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in core markets. Further information about the Company can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com

