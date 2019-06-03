Nordic Nanovector: European Patent Granted for Betalutin® or Humalutin® in Combination With Anti-CD20 Antibodies for Treating NHL

OSLO, Norway, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) announces that the European Patent Organisation (EPO) has granted the company's European Patent covering the use of Betalutin® or Humalutin® in combination with anti-CD20 antibodies for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). The same patent has also been issued in Japan, China, Australia, Hong Kong, Israel, Russia and Singapore while the patent is pending in USA, Brazil, Canada, Indonesia, India, Korea, Mexico, New Zealand, Philippines, Ukraine and South Africa.

This patent is a result of Nordic Nanovector's continued focus on securing intellectual property rights on its pipeline of novel CD37-targeting drug candidates.

Patents covering Betalutin® and Humalutin®, as well as their medical applications have already been granted in Europe, USA, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Australia, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Korea, Mexico, New Zealand, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Ukraine and South Africa. India, Brazil and Thailand are expected to be granted soon.

Finally, two newer patent applications related to Betalutin®'s clinical applications and combination with other drugs have also been filed. The latest application has been made public on the 31 May under WO/2019/101789.

About Nordic Nanovector

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers.

Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting radioimmunotherapy designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in core markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances, since they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and which, by their nature, will have an impact on Nordic Nanovector's business, financial condition and results of operations. The terms "anticipates", "assumes", "believes", "can", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "might", "plans", "should", "projects", "targets", "will", "would" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology are used to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historic facts. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, risks associated with implementation of Nordic Nanovector's strategy, risks and uncertainties associated with the development and/or approval of Nordic Nanovector's product candidates, ongoing and future clinical trials and expected trial results, the ability to commercialise Betalutin®, technology changes and new products in Nordic Nanovector's potential market and industry, Nordic Nanovector's freedom to operate (competitors patents) in respect of the products it develops, the ability to develop new products and enhance existing products, the impact of competition, changes in general economy and industry conditions, and legislative, regulatory and political factors. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Nordic Nanovector disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

