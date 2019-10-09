Nordic Nanovector Presentations at the Annual Congress of the European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM)

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) announces that the Company and its collaborators at Orano Med will present data and analyses from preclinical studies with 212Pb-NNV003, a CD37 targeting alpha-radioimmunotherapy for the treatment of leukaemia and lymphoma at the 2019 Annual Congress of the European Association of Nuclear Medicine (12-16 October, Barcelona, Spain).

In the study, the efficacy of 212Pb-NNV003 was compared with ibrutinib in a disseminated mouse model using the ibrutinib-resistant cell line MEC-2. Ibrutinib is a Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor that forms part of the standard of care for chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) and non-Hodkgin's lymphoma (NHL), alongside chemotherapy and anti-CD20 antibody therapy.

The study showed that a single injection of 212Pb-NNV003 is safe and effective for the treatment of CD37-positive CLL and NHL in preclinical models, with promising efficacy in an ibrutinib-resistant CLL model.

Presentation details are as follows:

Targeted alpha therapy with 212Pb-NNV003 is efficient in treatment of ibrutinib-resistant chronic lymphocytic leukaemia in preclinical model

Authors: A. Saidi, H. Heyerdahl, A.F. Maaland, J. Torgue, and J. Dahle

Session: 405 - M2M - Parallel Session: Antibody-Based Radionuclide Therapy

Abstract: OP-134

Date / time: Sunday 13 October, 14:30-14:41 CEST

The abstract book can be downloaded at https://eanm19.eanm.org/abstract-book/

About Nordic Nanovector

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in core markets. Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com

