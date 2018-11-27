Nordic Nanovector: Single Administration Betalutin® is Effective and Well-tolerated in R/R iNHL Patients: 6 Month Follow-up Data Presented at ASH

OSLO, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Overall response rate (ORR) of 61% and complete response (CR) rate of 28% in 74 patients with indolent non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (iNHL)

Highly active in follicular lymphoma (FL) patients with ≥2 prior therapies (n=37) (ORR 70% CR 32%), and rituximab-refractory FL (n=21) (ORR 62% CR 19%)

Durable responses, especially for patients with a CR (20.7 months)

Promising response rates (ORR and CR) for dosing regimens being evaluated in pivotal Phase 2b PARADIGME study

Well tolerated with predictable and manageable safety profile

Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) announces that updated results from its LYMRIT 37-01 Phase 1/2 clinical study of Betalutin® (177Lu-lilotomab-satetraxetan) in patients with relapsed/refractory indolent non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (R/R iNHL) have been presented in a poster at the 60th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition (1-4 December 2018 in San Diego, CA, USA).

The published dataset (as of 2 November 2018) includes 74 evaluable patients; all patients received Betalutin® as a single administration and have six or more months of follow-up.

Lisa Rojkjaer, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Nordic Nanovector, commented: "We are very pleased with the clinical data, which continue to support our decision to compare two promising dose regimens in the pivotal Phase 2b PARADIGME trial. The efficacy and safety profile of Betalutin®, the duration of response and the convenience of a single administration underscore the potential of Betalutin® for the treatment of patients with advanced-stage follicular lymphoma."

The conclusions from the updated study results are that a single administration of Betalutin® is well-tolerated and continues to demonstrate encouraging anti-tumour activity in recurrent iNHL, especially in follicular lymphoma (FL) patients, the primary NHL population for which Betalutin® is being developed. Key results are:

Patients Number of patients (n) Overall Response Rate (ORR) Complete Responses (CR)

All iNHL patients 74 61 % 28 % FL patients 57 65 % 28 %

3L FL patients (≥2 prior therapies) 37 70 % 32 % FL patients in Arm 1

(40 mg lilotomab followed by 15 MBq/kg Betalutin®) 25 64 % 32 % FL patients in Arm 4

(100 mg/m2 lilotomab followed by 20 MBq/kg Betalutin®) 16 69 % 25 % RTX refractory FL, ≥2 prior therapies 21 62 % 19 %

The median follow-up time for all patients was 18.4 months (range 3.2-61.6 months). The median duration of response (mDoR) was 9.0 months for all patients and 20.7 months for those with a CR. Twenty-five patients (34%) have remained free of disease progression for 12 months or more. Follow-up for duration of response is on-going.

Betalutin® therapy was well tolerated with no unexpected safety findings and most common adverse events were predictable and manageable.

Two recommended Phase 2 doses were identified from this study and are now being compared in the pivotal, randomised Phase 2b PARADIGME trial in relapsed, anti-CD20 refractory FL patients who have received two or more prior therapies.

Poster details

Abstract 2879

Abstract title: LYMRIT 37-01: A phase I/II study of 177Lu-lilotomab satetraxetan (Betalutin®) antibody-radionuclide-conjugate (ARC) for the treatment of relapsed non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) - Analysis with 6-month follow-up

Authors: A. Kolstad, A et al.

The abstract is available at http://www.hematology.org/Annual-Meeting/and the poster has been published on the Nordic Nanovector website in the section: /what-we-do/scientific-publications/scientific-posters.

About ASH

The ASH annual meeting is the premier event for scientific exchange in the field of haematology, attracting more than 20,000 attendees from all over the world. Typically, more than 5,000 scientific abstracts are submitted each year, and more than 3,000 abstracts are accepted for oral and poster presentations through an extensive peer review process.

About Betalutin®

Betalutin® is a tumour-seeking anti-CD37 antibody (lilotomab) conjugated to a low-intensity radionuclide (lutetium-177). It has shown promising efficacy and safety in the first part of the Phase 1/2 LYMRIT 37-01 clinical study in relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma (R/R FL). A global, randomised Phase 2b trial, PARADIGME, in third line (3L) FL patients who are refractory to anti-CD20 immunotherapy (including rituximab, RTX) is currently on-going.

Betalutin® is also being investigated in the Phase 1b Archer-1 study in combination with RTX in second-line FL patients, and in the Phase 1 LYMRIT 37-05 study in patients with R/R diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), the most common form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Betalutin® has been granted Fast Track designation in the US and Promising Innovative Medicine (PIM) Designation in the UK for the treatment of patients with R/R FL. Betalutin® also received Orphan Drug designations for FL in both the USA and Europe in 2014.

Betalutin® is selective for CD37, which is highly expressed on the surface of B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) cells. When bound to CD37 on tumour cells, Betalutin® is internalised, causing DNA damage and cell death.

About LYMRIT 37-01

LYMRIT 37-01 is a Phase 1/2 dose-escalation study to determine the safety, pharmacokinetics and preliminary efficacy of a single dose of Betalutin® in patients with relapsed iNHL, and to establish a recommended Phase 2 dose for the global, randomised Phase 2b PARADIGME trial.

LYMRIT 37-01 recruited 74 pts [57 follicular (FL), 7 mantle cell (MCL), 9 marginal zone (MZL), 1 small lymphocytic (SLL)] at 13 sites between December 2012 and February 2018. Median age was 68 years (range 38-87; 69% ≥ 65); the median number of prior therapies was 3 (range 1-9); 48 pts (65%) received 2 or more prior therapies.

About Nordic Nanovector

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 28.7 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in core markets. Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com

