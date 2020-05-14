Nordic Nanovector's Betalutin® Receives Positive Opinion for Orphan Drug Designation from EMA for Marginal Zone Lymphoma (MZL)

OSLO, Norway, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) today announces that Betalutin® (177Lu lilotomab satetraxetan) has received a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on the application for orphan drug designation for the treatment of marginal zone lymphoma (MZL). The positive opinion is expected to be adopted by the European Commission shortly.



In the LYMRIT 37-01 Phase 1/2a trial, Betalutin® showed a highly encouraging 78% overall response rate (ORR) and 44% complete response (CR) in the MZL patient group (n=9) - the highest response rates of any patient sub-population in this study. This followed a once-only administration of Betalutin® in this heavily pre-treated group of patients with advanced disease.



MZL is a form of indolent (slow-growing) B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) that accounts for approximately eight percent of all NHL cases. EMA orphan designation is designed to encourage the development of new treatments for life-threatening or chronically debilitating conditions that are rare (affecting not more than five in 10,000 people in the European Union). Medicines that meet the EMA's orphan designation criteria qualify for several incentives to help support advancement.



Betalutin® received Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of follicular lymphoma in the US and Europe in 2014.



Lars Nieba, Interim Chief Executive Officer, commented "We are very pleased to receive a positive opinion on Orphan Drug Designation in the European Union for Betalutin® in MZL. There is a clear need for new therapeutic options for MZL patients who no longer respond to anti-CD20 immunotherapy (rituximab), the current backbone of treatment in first and second-line patients. We look forward to receiving the final decision by the European Commission in the coming weeks."



About Nordic Nanovector:



Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin® and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in the US and other major markets.Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.



Forward-looking statements



This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances, since they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and which, by their nature, will have an impact on Nordic Nanovector's business, financial condition and results of operations. The terms "anticipates", "assumes", "believes", "can", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "might", "plans", "should", "projects", "targets", "will", "would" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology are used to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historic facts. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, risks associated with implementation of Nordic Nanovector's strategy, risks and uncertainties associated with the development and/or approval of Nordic Nanovector's product candidates, ongoing and future clinical trials and expected trial results, the ability to commercialise Betalutin®, technology changes and new products in Nordic Nanovector's potential market and industry, Nordic Nanovector's freedom to operate (competitors patents) in respect of the products it develops, the ability to develop new products and enhance existing products, the impact of competition, changes in general economy and industry conditions, and legislative, regulatory and political factors. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Nordic Nanovector disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Sections 4-2 and 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.



