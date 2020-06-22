NORD's Jayne Holtzer Rare Disease Research Grants Program Continues Its Commitment to Rare Disease Research with New Funding Opportunities, Invites Submission of Proposals by August 25

WASHINGTON, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Organization for Rare Disorders® (NORD), the leading independent nonprofit organization representing over 25 million Americans living with rare diseases, today announced the availability of three new funding opportunities to support the study of two rare diseases. The initial application deadline is August 25, 2020.

NORD's Jayne Holtzer Rare Disease Research Grants Program Rare Disease Research Grant Program is accepting proposals for scientific and/or clinical research studies of:

Appendix Cancer and Pseudomyxoma Peritonei (PMP) — Two grants of up to $50,000 (US) each

— Two grants of up to (US) each Neuroendocrine Cell Hyperplasia of Infancy (NEHI) — One grant of up to $50,000 (US)

NORD encourages all US and international researchers interested in studying one or more of these diseases to review the complete application guidelines detailed in the request for proposals.

NORD's Jayne Holtzer Rare Disease Research Grants Program provides seed funding to qualified researchers for translational or clinical studies related to the development of potential new diagnostics or treatments for rare diseases. Over the past thirty years, NORD grants have led to the development of two FDA-approved treatments and numerous peer-reviewed publications. More than 200 grants have been awarded, representing over $9 million in approved funding since the program's launch in 1989.

"At NORD, we remain committed to accelerating the development of life-saving discoveries for the rare disease community, even in the face of the unprecedented challenges presented by COVID-19," said Vanessa Boulanger, NORD's Director of Research Programs. "We are grateful for the continued, generous support of our donors, which makes funding opportunities to support rare disease research possible."

Grants are made available through the generosity of allies in the rare disease community and supporters who have donated into NORD's research fund. For more information about NORD's Jayne Holtzer Rare Disease Research Grants Program and rare disease research funding opportunities, visit: rarediseases.org/research .

About the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD®)

The National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) is the leading independent advocacy organization representing all patients and families affected by rare diseases. NORD is committed to the identification, treatment and cure of more than 7,000 rare diseases, of which approximately 90% are still without an FDA-approved treatment or therapy. Rare diseases affect over 25 million Americans. More than half of those affected are children.

NORD began as a small group of patient advocates that formed a coalition to unify and mobilize support to pass the Orphan Drug Act of 1983. For 37 years, NORD has led the way in voicing the needs of the rare disease community, driving supportive policies and education, advancing medical research and providing patient and family services for those who need them most. NORD is made strong together with over 300 disease-specific member organizations and their communities and collaborates with many other organizations on specific causes of importance to the rare disease patient community. Visit rarediseases.org .

