Nordstrom Announces Opening of Two Nordstrom Local Neighborhood Service Hubs in NYC

SEATTLE, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its growth strategy and ongoing commitment to better serve customers no matter when, where or how they shop, Nordstrom, Inc. announced it will continue to expand its presence in New York City this fall and open two Nordstrom Local neighborhood service hubs located at 13 7th Ave (between W. 11th and W. 12th Street) in The Greenwich Lane property in the West Village and at 1273 3rd Avenue (between E. 73rd and E. 74th Street) on the Upper East Side.

The Nordstrom Local locations in NYC will offer services like online order pick-up, alterations and tailoring, styling and more to reflect the unique needs of customers who live and work in those neighborhoods. All Nordstrom Locals feature flexible models and floor plans that are adaptable to the changing need of the customers they are servicing. Events for Nordy Club loyalty members and the public will also be a key component in these locations, focusing on building relationships with customers and businesses located in the neighborhood.

To help further customize the NYC service hubs to best serve local customers, Nordstrom will partner with customers in each neighborhood to understand what they would value most when Nordstrom Local opens its doors. These customers will play a critical role ahead of the opening in determining some of the services that will be offered in each location to help better ensure the service hubs will offer the conveniences customers desire.

"The expansion of our local market strategy in New York City is a cornerstone of how we will improve service to our customers. NYC represents our largest online market and we know when we open physical stores it complements our online presence and increases sales," said Jamie Nordstrom, president of stores. "Nordstrom Local, our neighborhood service hubs, are one component of our local market strategy which allows us to engage with customers through more convenient access to services such as buy online pick up in store, alterations and personal styling."

These neighborhood service hubs, combined with the Nordstrom Rack stores, the Men's store and its planned 320,000 square-foot flagship store opening in October, represent the latest iteration of Nordstrom's local market strategy. The company launched its local market strategy last year in Los Angeles, its largest market, combining the scale of its national infrastructure with its local assets of people, product and physical locations to help reimagine the shopping experience for customers. Like in Los Angeles, the combination of Nordstrom's digital presence and each of its locations in New York City will enable the sharing of merchandise and services, creating greater convenience and more touch points for customers across the city, and contributing a meaningful sales lift for the market.

"We first introduced Nordstrom Local to customers in Los Angeles with the goal of better serving them on their own terms," said Shea Jensen, senior vice president of customer experience. "We've learned a lot and we're really excited to apply those learnings in New York, working closely with those customers to understand their needs. We know our local market strategy is driving outsized market share gains in LA and increased product selection, delivery speed and convenience for those customers. Customers who visit Nordstrom Local spend two and a half times more on average, and we're excited to bring these neighborhood service hubs to New York."

In Los Angeles, Nordstrom Local has seen a demand for next day pick-up services, with 30% of all customer next day pick-ups in the market being done in the three Nordstrom Local locations. Other popular services include alterations, curbside pick-up and more. Customers tend to be younger and shop more frequently than customers not utilizing the neighborhood service hubs.

Nordstrom is working with the Rudin Family and Ofer Family, both private family-run commercial and residential owners and developers, for the West Village Nordstrom Local which will be approximately 2,400 square feet. The Nordstrom Local in the Upper East Side will be just under 2,000 square feet and Nordstrom is partnering with BLDG Management Co., Inc. for this location.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc. is a leading fashion retailer based in the U.S. Founded in 1901 as a shoe store in Seattle, today Nordstrom operates 379 stores in 40 states, including 119 full-line stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico; 246 Nordstrom Rack stores; three Jeffrey boutiques; two clearance stores; six Trunk Club clubhouses; and three Nordstrom Local service concepts. Additionally, customers are served online through Nordstrom.com, Nordstromrack.com, HauteLook and TrunkClub.com. Nordstrom, Inc.'s common stock is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol JWN.

