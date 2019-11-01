Nordstrom Kicks Off The Season Of Giving

"We're thrilled to welcome the holiday season and provide customers with a single destination to find gifts for their friends and family," said Jamie Nordstrom, president of stores. "We know this can be a busy and stressful time of the year, and we hope to provide great gifts at a range of price points coupled with convenient services to take the guessing out of gifting so our customers can spend more time doing the things they love."

THIS IS GIVING

Gift Guides: This holiday season, Nordstrom.com has gifts for everyone with a curated selection of exclusive, unique and tried-and-true items from brands customers know and love. From festive candles, to the perfect winter jackets, Nordstrom makes it easy and stress-free to shop the best gifts by recipient, price or category.

Nordstrom Rack Gift Shops: Nordstrom Rack will offer in-store gift shops to make it easy for customers to shop its top giftable items by recipient and price point during the holiday season. Nordstrom Rack will also launch 'Holideals' beginning December 8 , which will feature a series of specially priced items available for a limited time.

Pop-In@Nordstrom: Celebrate the holidays with the latest iteration of Pop-In@Nordstrom featuring Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang along with hundreds of uncommon gifts. Featuring 1,000+ items, the shop will also feature a wide range of gifts at every price, such as home décor, health and wellness, travel, tech, beauty, accessories and much more.

THIS IS EASY

Nordstrom is offering customers access to several new services, helping to make shopping more convenient throughout the holiday season. Visit nordstrom.com/holidayservices for more information.

New! Free Next Day Shipping: Starting Nov. 12 , Nordstrom cardmembers in Los Angeles , New York , San Francisco , Dallas and Chicago can get free next day shipping on select merchandise.

Starting , Nordstrom cardmembers in , , , and can get free next day shipping on select merchandise. New! Gift Wrap: Leave the wrapping to us! In addition to complimentary signature silver boxes, this holiday season Nordstrom will offer complimentary in-store gift-wrapping on all Nordstrom purchases in partnership with Paper Source.

Leave the wrapping to us! In addition to complimentary signature silver boxes, this holiday season Nordstrom will offer complimentary in-store gift-wrapping on all Nordstrom purchases in partnership with Paper Source. New! Casetify Personalization: Select Nordstrom stores will offer customers an opportunity to create a customized Casetify cell phone case for the tech-lover on their list. Customers can choose from more than 200 designs, some exclusive, in-store at Nordstrom.

Select Nordstrom stores will offer customers an opportunity to create a customized Casetify cell phone case for the tech-lover on their list. Customers can choose from more than 200 designs, some exclusive, in-store at Nordstrom. New! Monogramming Stations: For customers looking to personalize select gifts, more than 60 Nordstrom stores will offer holiday monogramming stations.

For customers looking to personalize select gifts, more than 60 Nordstrom stores will offer holiday monogramming stations. New! Nordstrom Credit Card Special Offer : Starting Nov. 4 through Dec. 2 , customers approved for a Nordstrom Credit Card will get a $60 Bonus Note for future use after making a first purchase the same day they're approved plus 3 points per dollar on all Nordstrom purchases. Customers are welcome to apply here.

: Starting , customers approved for a Nordstrom Credit Card will get a Bonus Note for future use after making a first purchase the same day they're approved plus 3 points per dollar on all Nordstrom purchases. Customers are welcome to apply here. New! Flexible Payment : Nordstrom is teaming up with Affirm to offer customers another way to pay for gifts this holiday season. Starting in mid-November, customers can select Affirm at checkout and split their purchase into monthly payments. To learn more, see here.

: Nordstrom is teaming up with Affirm to offer customers another way to pay for gifts this holiday season. Starting in mid-November, customers can select Affirm at checkout and split their purchase into monthly payments. To learn more, see here. 24/7 Services: Nordstrom knows the holidays are an extremely busy time, so from Dec. 8 -Dec. 24 , customers can use online order pickup 24-hours a day, seven days a week in select stores. Too busy to leave the car? From Nov. 29 -Dec. 30 , stop by any Nordstrom store as early as 8 a.m. and use curbside pickup to beat the rush.

THIS IS WHAT'S IN STORE

To spread holiday cheer, Nordstrom will host in-store events beginning Nov. 29. The festive events will include Santa Breakfasts that benefit Nordstrom charity partners, a Cookies and Cocoa party and daily Santa Mail workshops where kids can send letters to Santa and will get one back. The retailer hopes to provide customers with memorable experiences that celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. A list of all Nordstrom festive experiences and participating stores can be found at nordstrom.com/holidayservices.

THIS IS GIVING BACK

Each year, Nordstrom selects a charitable partner for the holiday season that aligns with the company values of giving back to local communities it serves and supporting youth and families. This year, Nordstrom will expand that commitment to support Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada (Nordstrom Rack) and Good+Foundation (New York City). Beginning on Giving Tuesday, customers can support these organizations at Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack and Nordstrom Local locations or online. Visit Nordstrom Cares to learn more about Nordstrom's charitable efforts.

