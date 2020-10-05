Nordstrom Made Brand Treasure & Bond Announces New Nonprofit Partners

This is a new strategy for Treasure & Bond that will enable the brand to offer more localized support in key communities Nordstrom serves. Previously, the brand's beneficiary changed each year, donating to nationally acclaimed charities such as YWCA, Boys and Girls Club and more.

"Our new strategy of partnering with smaller organizations in specific regions allows us to connect with the communities where we do business in an impactful way," said Jennifer Jackson Brown, EVP, President of Nordstrom Product Group at Nordstrom. "Treasure & Bond's give-back promise remains at the heart of the brand, and we're excited to show our customers another way Nordstrom is working to leave the world better than we found it."

The organizations include: The Ali Forney Center in New York City; Covenant House in Toronto; The Night Ministry in Chicago; YouthCare in Seattle and Youth Emerging Stronger in Los Angeles.

About the Beneficiaries

The Ali Forney Center ( New York, NY ) provides LGBTQ young people a safe, dignified and nurturing environment meeting their housing needs and support so that they may begin to put their lives back together. Covenant House ( Toronto, ON ) provides life-changing care with unconditional love and respect to youth experiencing homelessness and survivors of sex trafficking. They offer housing options, health and well-being support, training and skill development, and ongoing care once youth move into the community. The Night Ministry ( Chicago, IL ) provides housing, health care and human connection to members of our community struggling with poverty or homelessness. With an open heart and an open mind, The Night Ministry accepts people as they are and addresses their immediate physical, emotional, and social needs while affirming their sense of humanity and helping them build lives of stability. YouthCare ( Seattle, WA ) works to end youth homelessness and to ensure that young people are valued for who they are and empowered to achieve their potential. Through a combination of individualized services tailored to young people's needs and a trusting relationship with a caring adult, YouthCare ensures that young people experiencing homelessness achieve long-term stability. Youth Emerging Stronger ( Los Angeles, CA ) provides runaway, homeless and foster youth with safety, stability and housing, along with relationships and resources to thrive now and in the future.

Treasure & Bond is available in Nordstrom stores and online at Nordstrom.com. Product images can be found on the Nordstrom Press Room .

About Corporate Social Responsibility at Nordstrom

For 119 years, the company's focus has been on its customers and how to deliver the best possible service to meet their expectations. That's why Nordstrom is continuing to work to reduce its impact on the environment, give back to the communities in which they serve, cultivate safe workplaces for the people who make their products; and strive to provide their employees with a great place to work.

In 2019, the company donated nearly $11 million to 392 organizations in every community where Nordstrom does business. Many of these organizations provide basic necessities to kids and families so they can thrive and reach their full potential. Additionally, earlier this year, Nordstrom announced its 2025 Corporate Social Responsibility Goals, which can be found here.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc. is a leading fashion retailer based in the U.S. Founded in 1901 as a shoe store in Seattle, today Nordstrom operates 355 stores in 40 states, including 100 full-line stores in the United States and Canada; 248 Nordstrom Rack stores; two clearance stores; and five Nordstrom Local service hubs. Additionally, customers are served online through Nordstrom.com, Nordstrom.ca, Nordstromrack.com, HauteLook.com and TrunkClub.com. Nordstrom, Inc.'s common stock is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol JWN.

