Nordstrom Supper Suite Pop-up Returns as Celebrity Destination at Toronto's Prestigious Film Festival

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollywood event agency A-List Communications will bring its exclusive Supper Suite to Toronto, in partnership with leading fashion retailer Nordstrom Canada as the title sponsor. The Nordstrom Supper Suite VIP pop-up will take over new Toronto hot-spot MARBL Restaurant (455 King St. West), September 6 - 8 during the opening weekend of the 2019 film festival. The Toronto-based production partner is The Substance Group.

As the premiere red-carpet hospitality destination that celebrates top films and Hollywood A-listers, the Nordstrom Supper Suite will host a wide variety of exclusive events and engaging experiences. These will include a combination of Ciroc Vodka cocktail parties, dinners, industry-networking events, press junkets and a media studio, central to festival headquarters and Roy Thomson Hall. This year's lineup includes:

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6, 2019

Premiere party for THE OTHER LAMB, starring Raffey Cassidy (Tomorrowland), Michiel Huisman (Game of Thrones) and Denise Gough (The Kid Who Would Be King)





(Tomorrowland), (Game of Thrones) and (The Kid Who Would Be King) Red carpet premiere party for official gala festival selection, BLACKBIRD, starring Kate Winslet , (Titantic), Susan Sarandon (Thelma and Louise), Sam Neill (Thor: Ragnarok), and Rainn Wilson (The Office). Directed by Roger Michell .





, (Titantic), (Thelma and Louise), (Thor: Ragnarok), and (The Office). Directed by . Red carpet party for the world premiere of THE REST OF US, starring Heather Graham (Boogie Nights), Sophie Nélisse (Mean Dreams), Jodi Balfour (The Crown) and Abigail Pniowsky (He's Out There). Directed by Aisling Chin-Yee .

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7, 2019

The Creative Coalition's Annual Spotlight Initiative Awards Dinner Gala. Confirmed talent include Nicolas Cage (Colour Out of Space), Imogen Poots (Castle in the Ground), Alex Wolff (Castle in the Ground), Chloe Bennet (Abominable), Keke Palmer (Hustlers). Special presenters to be announced.





(Colour Out of Space), (Castle in the Ground), (Castle in the Ground), (Abominable), (Hustlers). Special presenters to be announced. Red carpet premiere party for the world premiere official festival selection SYNCHRONIC, starring Jamie Dornan (50 Shades of Gray) and Anthony Mackie (Captain America: Civil War) and Katie Aselton (Legion) Directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead .

In addition to the pre and post premiere events, the Nordstrom Supper Suite will host the Collider Media Studio during the daytime. Here, top filmmakers and actors will stop in during their press circuits to conduct interviews for exclusive content on the popular entertainment site, Collider, which garners over 11 million visitors and 50 million page views monthly. Some of the expected talent include Sarah Paulson, Edward Norton, Riz Ahmed, Neve Campbell, Chloe Bennet, Sarah Paulson, Ellen Page, Bryce Dallas Howard, Dakota Fanning and Noah Baumbach.

"The film festival is one of the most renowned of its kind globally. We're excited to be returning as a partner with the Supper Suite to celebrate the top cinematic talent and films this year in Toronto," says Michelle Haggard, senior vice president, regional manager for Nordstrom Canada.

In addition to the title sponsorship, the Nordstrom Supper Suite will offer services to make it easy for TIFF attendees including:

24-Hour Express Services. Lost luggage left you with a fashion emergency? Call or text Nordstrom Eaton Centre at 416-550-3851.

Free Personal Stylists. Nordstrom can help with your accessories, shoes or a head-to-toe look for your upcoming events. Call to book an appointment.

Free Delivery Within Downtown Toronto. We'll deliver your purchase anywhere downtown within two hours for free (from our Eaton Centre store).

Free Beauty Stylists. Getting ready for your next party? Book an appointment for a free makeup application from one of our experts.

Nordstrom to You. We'll bring our styling and tailoring experts to your hotel, home or office to personally help you with all your style needs. Try in-home styling and alterations for $50 (will be credited towards your purchase)

Visit www.nordstrom.ca for store contact information to learn more.

New sponsor partner Marriott Bonvoy joins the Nordstrom Supper Suite this year. Marriott International's new travel rewards program is built on the belief that travel enriches its members and the world around them with unique experiences. They will highlight notable luxury brands throughout the weekend's events, including The St. Regis Toronto and The Ritz-Carlton, Toronto. Marriott Bonvoy will be featuring special touch moments from The St. Regis Toronto, including a 13-layer chocolate King's Cake from the hotel's 31st floor restaurant, LOUIX LOUIS, as well as showcasing the brand's iconic champagne sabering ritual to kick off each red carpet.



Diageo Canada returns as the official spirit sponsor and will be showcasing cocktails featuring brands from their luxury portfolio, including Ciroc Vodka, Tanqueray™ No. TEN Gin, Johnnie Walker Black Label, Bulleit Bourbon and Don Julio Tequila.

The Nordstrom Supper Suite will heighten attendee's senses with every aspect of the concept; from the inspired menu selections, to cocktails and musical programming. MARBL's Executive Chef Ryan Morrison will indulge guests in a beautifully crafted modern American menu in the restaurant's uniquely designed space.

"We're honored to continue to offer our Supper Suite program as a premiere destination hub and to support the creative community working hard to promote their films at the festival. The program's success is based in large part of the generosity of our title sponsor, Nordstrom," says A-List Communications' executive vice president, David Manning.

Join the conversation on social during this year's events: Follow @nordstromcanada on Instagram and official hashtags #NordstromTO and #NordstromSupperSuite.

