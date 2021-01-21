Nordstrom To Host Virtual Investor Event on February 4

SEATTLE, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) announced it will host a virtual investor event on Thursday, February 4, 2021, during which Nordstrom senior executives will discuss the Company's long-term growth strategy, strategic priorities and drivers of value creation.

This event, which starts at 9:00 a.m. PST and will run for approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes, will be available in its entirety through a live webcast at investor.nordstrom.com in the Events and Presentations section. Please register for the event at least 15 minutes before the start of the event using this link.

The presentation slides will be available for download by the end of the day. An archived replay will be available at the same location for at least one year.

ABOUT NORDSTROM

Nordstrom, Inc. is a leading fashion retailer based in the U.S. Founded in 1901 as a shoe store in Seattle, today Nordstrom operates 358 stores in the U.S. and Canada, including 100 Nordstrom stores; 249 Nordstrom Rack stores; two clearance stores; and seven Nordstrom Local service hubs. Additionally, customers are served online through Nordstrom.com, Nordstrom.ca, Nordstromrack.com, HauteLook.com and TrunkClub.com. Nordstrom, Inc.'s common stock is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol JWN.

Certain statements in this news release contain or may suggest "forward-looking" information (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties. The words "will," "may," "designed to," "outlook," "believes," "should," "targets," "anticipates," "assumptions," "plans," "expects," or "expectations," "intends," "estimates," "forecasts," "guidance" and similar expressions identify certain of these forward-looking statements. The Company also may provide forward-looking statements in oral statements or other written materials released to the public. All statements contained or incorporated in this news release or in any other public statements that address such future events or expectations are forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2020 and its Form 10-Qs for the fiscal quarters ended May 2, 2020, August 1, 2020 and October 31, 2020. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and peak only as of the date made, and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events, new information or future circumstances.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Trina Schurman



Nordstrom, Inc.



[email protected]





MEDIA CONTACT:

Gigi Ganatra Duff



Nordstrom, Inc.



[email protected]

SOURCE Nordstrom, Inc.

Related Links

www.nordstrom.com

