NordVPN Is Rolling Out NordLynx -- New Generation VPN Protocol That Makes VPN Connection Faster Than Ever

NICOSIA, Cyprus, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NordVPN , the world's leading VPN service provider, is rolling out NordLynx, a new technology, built around the WireGuard® protocol, which is considered to be "the future industry standard." A number of tests show that NordLynx's speed outperforms any other mainstream protocol several times. NordLynx is available for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Linux users.

"NordLynx is the most significant technological improvement ever introduced to our customers, and a VPN industry. It is a new-generation VPN protocol that is faster than anything we've seen before. To understand its impact, we took an academic approach using statistical methods and carried out 256,886 speed tests," says Daniel Markuson, a digital privacy expert at NordVPN .

Through a number of tests, NordLynx consistently outperformed in combinations where the tests were conclusive. When a user connects to a nearby VPN server and downloads content that's served from a content delivery network (CDN) within a few thousand miles, they can expect up to twice higher speed.

NordLynx is based on the WireGuard® protocol, which uses state-of-the-art cryptography. It is faster than the current leading VPN protocols, such as OpenVPN and IPSec, but often criticized for its ability to secure users' privacy. This is the main reason why NordVPN came up with the new NordLynx technology.

NordLynx combines WireGuard's® high speeds and NordVPN's custom double Network Address Translation (NAT) system to protect users' privacy. NordVPN's double NAT system allows establishing a secure VPN connection without storing any identifiable data on a server. Dynamic local IP addresses remain assigned only while the session is active. Meanwhile, user authentication is done with the help of a secure external database.

"We are proud that NordVPN is the first VPN provider to implement WireGuard® on such a scale. For more than a year, we have worked to make NordLynx available for everyone. Now we have the fastest VPN protocol existing today," says NordVPN's digital privacy expert. "It has elegant cryptographic design and provides unprecedented speed."

Last year NordVPN significantly expanded its R&D team, which focuses on implementation of new technologies that could benefit online security and privacy. NordVPN announced three new tools: NordPass — a password manager; NordLocker — an encryption tool; and NordVPN Teams — a VPN service for businesses.

To switch to NordLynx, users need to update their NordVPN app to the latest version. The NordLynx protocol can be chosen manually from the Settings menu.

NordVPN is used by over 12 million internet users worldwide. The product is user-friendly, offers one of the best prices on the market, has over 5,500 servers in 60 countries, and is P2P-friendly. One of the key features is its zero-log policy. For more: nordvpn.com .

