Norfolk Hardware and Home Center Celebrates 85 Years with Event & Year-Long Celebration

"Norfolk Hardware as it is today in regards to size, scale and scope is far from how it was started by my Great Grandparents in 1934. Originally a small plumbing store on Norfolk Street in the Mattapan neighborhood of Boston, MA, they grew the business slowly by adding products and services based on the needs of the community. While the size and scope of the business has changed with several locations and over 160 employees, the same commitment to community and level of customer service has been unwavering. It's difficult to maintain these characteristics in many businesses as they scale, but we are still family-owned and operated and these values are at the heart of everything we do. Our goal this year, as we celebrate our customers, communities and employees, is to introduce an entirely new generation of people to our business and put meaning behind where and why you purchase what may seem like everyday items," said Vice President of Norfolk Companies Benjamin Rosen.

In honor of the 85th year of this family-owned business, Norfolk Companies will celebrate with a very special event at their newly remodeled Norfolk Hardware store at 981 Morton Street, Boston, on Saturday, September 21st, 2019 from 11:00AM – 4:00PM. The family-friendly event will have live music featuring the Bourbon Chasers, BBQ provided by Celebrity Chef Pitmaster Andy Husbands of The Smoke Shop restaurants, will include special appearances and local celebrities and be hosted and emceed by Billy Costa of Kiss 108FM and NESN.

Family friendly activities will include games, a craft table and dunk tank; and for the kid in all of us, cornhole, lawn games and amazing food and beverages.

Performances and activities will be ongoing throughout the day, as well as special raffles and "30-minute Flash Sales" with some items available at up to 75% off! In addition, a special appearance by Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is also on the schedule.

The event is open and FREE to the public with an RSVP to Eventbrite at: www.eventbrite.com/e/norfolk-hardware-home-center-celebrates-85-years-with-family-day-event-tickets-66586589281?. Donations will be accepted on the day of the event, with proceeds raised going to the Pine Street Inn, currently marking their 50th anniversary of helping homeless men and women in Boston.

The Norfolk Companies 85th Anniversary Party is not only a one-time event but serves as the kick-off to a year of celebrations throughout 2019-2020. Programing including continued "Flash Sales," as well as workshops via 15-minute crash courses on everything from painting to flooring for the DIY customer will be ongoing throughout the year! Other events on tap in the coming year include a harvest and Halloween event in the fall, an upcoming holiday event, special appearance workshops by special guest hosts and cooking demonstrations from Boston's top chefs and much more! Customers can sign up to get all the latest information and flash sale notifications by visiting: www.norfolkhardware.com/85years.

"We're excited about this amazing event, the workshops this year, our upcoming special sales and our holiday events, but what we're most excited about is truly growing the sense of community we have fostered over the last 85-years with even more people," said Vice President of Norfolk Companies Benjamin Rosen.

For more information on Norfolk Companies, to RSVP for the event, or for details on any of the upcoming programming please visit: www.norfolkhardware.com/85years.

