Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend

NORFOLK, Va., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of 94 cents per share on its common stock. The dividend is payable September 10 to shareholders of record on August 7.

Norfolk Southern has declared a dividend on its common stock for 152 consecutive quarters since its formation in 1982.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is one of the nation's premier transportation companies. Its Norfolk Southern Railway Company subsidiary operates approximately 19,500 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia, serves every major container port in the eastern United States, and provides efficient connections to other rail carriers. Norfolk Southern is a major transporter of industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials. In addition, the railroad operates the most extensive intermodal network in the East and is a principal carrier of coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

