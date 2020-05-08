Norfolk Southern to present at investor conferences in May

NORFOLK, Va., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) will make presentations at the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference on May 15 and at the Wolfe Global Transportation and Industrials Conference on May 20.

Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Mark R. George

Friday, May 15, 8 a.m. EDT

Virtual Conference

Live webcast and presentation: Go to www.norfolksouthern.com under the Investors section.

Wolfe Global Transportation and Industrials Conference

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Mark R. George

Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Alan H. Shaw

Wednesday, May 20, 8 a.m. EDT

Virtual Conference

Live webcast and presentation: Go to www.norfolksouthern.com under the Investors section.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is one of the nation's premier transportation companies. Its Norfolk Southern Railway Company subsidiary operates approximately 19,500 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia, serves every major container port in the eastern United States, and provides efficient connections to other rail carriers. Norfolk Southern is a major transporter of industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials. In addition, the railroad operates the most extensive intermodal network in the East and is a principal carrier of coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

