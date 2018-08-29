Norfolk Southern to present at Morgan Stanley's 6th Annual Laguna Conference

NORFOLK, Va., Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE : NSC ) Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Cynthia C. Earhart will make a presentation at:

Morgan Stanley 6th Annual Laguna Conference



Friday, Sept. 14, 8:45 a.m. PDT



The Ritz-Carlton, Dana Point, Calif.

Interested investors not attending the conference may listen to the presentation via webcast using the following URL link, which also will be posted at www.norfolksouthern.com in the Investors section:

Webcast URL: https://cc.talkpoint.com/morg007/091218b_as/?entity=11_RI41RUJ

About Norfolk Southern



Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE : NSC ) is one of the nation's premier transportation companies. Its Norfolk Southern Railway Company subsidiary operates approximately 19,500 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia, serves every major container port in the eastern United States, and provides efficient connections to other rail carriers. Norfolk Southern operates the most extensive intermodal network in the East and is a major transporter of coal, automotive, and industrial products.

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation

