Norfolk Southern wins sustainability awards for carbon reduction initiatives

ATLANTA, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) today announced that it is the recipient of two prestigious awards for its achievements in sustainability: the Responsible Care Energy Efficiency Award for Locomotive Fuel Efficiency from the American Chemistry Council (ACC) and the 2022 Green Bond of the Year Award from Environmental Finance.

The ACC recognizes member companies for initiatives to improve energy usage, and specifically cited Norfolk Southern's locomotive fuel efficiency program with an exceptional merit designation. The company's efforts include using more alternative fuels, retiring less energy-efficient locomotives, and applying locomotive energy management systems. The holistic approach resulted in a 7% improvement in fuel usage, saving approximately 47 million gallons of fuel and avoiding more than 470,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions in the last two years.

"We took a comprehensive approach and invested in a range of energy efficiency innovations that are delivering significant results," said Jamie Helmer, Director of Fuel Efficiency for Norfolk Southern. "From applying innovative technology to make our locomotives even greener, to increasing the efficiency of our operations, every step we take will make a positive impact for our customers, communities , and planet."

Environmental Finance awarded Norfolk Southern the Corporate Green Bond of the Year Award, for its issuance of $500 million in green bonds – the first Class 1 railroad in North America to do so. The green bonds fund investments that not only help customers reduce their supply-chain emissions, but help the company achieve its science-based emission reduction targets. Funded projects include locomotive fuel efficiency improvements and investing in intermodal terminals to further promote the shift of freight from trucks to trains. Shipping by rail is the most sustainable way to move freight, and these investments are another step in the company's ongoing journey to build a more sustainable future.

"Our green bond offering has given us tremendous opportunity to reduce our environmental impact, improve the efficiency of our organization, and drive long-term shareholder value," said Josh Raglin, Chief Sustainability Officer for Norfolk Southern. "Norfolk Southern's commitment to sustainability and innovation has earned us notable recognition over the years, and these awards are a further testament to our success."

To learn more about Norfolk Southern's ongoing efforts to build a better planet, visit www.nscorp.com/sustainability.

