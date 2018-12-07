Norfolk's The Dirty Buffalo Announces Franchising

NORFOLK, Va., Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- One of Hampton Roads' favorite restaurants, The Dirty Buffalo, recently announced that it has been approved to offer franchises for sale in Virginia. The Western New York themed sports grill and bar, which features "authentic Buffalo-style chicken wings" and a variety of comfort foods on its eclectic menu, was established in 2012 by New York natives Russell and Stephanie Gilbert. The Dirty Buffalo is currently looking for passionate and motivated investors to bring it's "Northern Comfort Food" brand to other parts of Virginia.

After a recent trip to the 2018 National Buffalo Wing Festival, The Dirty Buffalo returned with three First Place awards for its proprietary wing sauces. The Dirty Buffalo has also been featured on Food Network's "Diners, Drive-ins & Dives" and Travel Channel's "Food Paradise" and named among Hampton Roads' fastest-growing businesses.

The first franchisees will be trained by the owners and seasoned managers who have built the restaurant from the ground up. Founder & CEO Russell Gilbert notes, "The most important franchises will be the first three to five. So, we have to ensure that each one of them will have the unwavering support of our longest-tenured staff, who have lived and learned in this restaurant for the past several years."

The Dirty Buffalo's backstory is the definition of the American Dream. The Gilberts, having relocated from the cold winters of Western NY, arrived in Southeastern Virginia still craving the authentic wings and plates they had grown accustomed to eating back home. While attending Old Dominion University, Mr. Gilbert put together the business plan for The Dirty Buffalo; his objective was to bring Western New York's comfort food and welcoming spirit to Hampton Roads. In March 2012, The Dirty Buffalo first opened its doors at the old Retro Diner spot in the North Colley neighborhood of Norfolk.

In just under seven years, The Dirty Buffalo has grown from its original small, quick-service establishment to two large full-service locations in Norfolk. The Dirty Buffalo offers a full bar, a unique Western New York style menu and numerous New York and Virginia craft beers on draft. "Business is doing very well," states Gilbert. "I think it's our focus on service and attention to detail that really brings people back again and again. And our wings, of course!"

If you're looking to become part of The Dirty Buffalo's "Herd", you can apply online at www.thedirtybuffalofranchising.com

