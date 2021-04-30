Norma V. Cantú Selected as Chair of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights

WASHINGTON, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, by unanimous vote, Commissioners of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights have concurred in President Joseph R. Biden's appointment of Norma V. Cantú as Chair, marking a milestone for the Commission as the first Latina to serve as Chair.

Ms. Cantú is a Professor of Education and Professor of Law at the University of Texas at Austin, specializing in the American with Disabilities Act (ADA) and education law. Ms. Cantú joins the Commission with a distinguished record of public service, including eight years as the Assistant Secretary of Education for Civil Rights in the Clinton Administration and most recently, as a member of the Biden-Harris Transition's "Agency Review Team" for education.

The Chair and Commissioners of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights serve six-year terms.

The Commission offers heartfelt thanks to former Chair Catherine E. Lhamon for her four years of tireless service to the Commission. Ms. Lhamon continues working to defend the civil rights of all Americans as Deputy Director of the Domestic Policy Council for Racial Justice and Equity.

"I am looking forward to advancing the mission of the Commission on civil rights matters facing our Nation today, in collaboration with my esteemed colleagues on the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights," said newly appointed Commission Chair, Norma V. Cantú.

The U.S. Commission on Civil Rights is the only independent, bipartisan agency charged with advising the President and Congress on civil rights and reporting annually on federal civil rights enforcement. Our 51 state Advisory Committees offer a broad perspective on civil rights concerns at state and local levels. For information about the Commission, please visit www.usccr.gov and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Media contact: Angelia Rorison

Email: publicaffair[email protected]

Tel: 202-376-7700

SOURCE U.S. Commission on Civil Rights

Related Links

http://www.usccr.gov

