Norovirus: Worldwide Market Spotlight, 2018 Featuring Top 10 Companies & Drugs

This Market Spotlight report covers the Norovirus market, comprising key pipeline drugs, clinical trials, probability of success, key upcoming events, and an epidemiological overview.

Key Takeaways

Worldwide, about one out of every five cases of acute gastroenteritis is associated with norovirus. Norovirus is responsible for approximately 685 million cases of gastroenteritis every year.

Globally, norovirus is estimated to cause approximately 200,000 deaths annually, with at least 50,000 being children, mainly in developing countries.

There are four clinical candidates in development for norovirus; two in Phase I and two in Phase II. The majority of clinical candidates currently in the pipeline for norovirus are vaccines. These are administered via the oral, intranasal, and intramuscular routes.

Topline Phase IIb trial results for Monovalent Norovirus VLP Vaccine is the only high-impact upcoming event for drugs in the norovirus space.

The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I antiviral asset is 16.2%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 75.9%. Drugs, on average, take 8.6 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 9 years in the overall infectious disease space.

The clinical trials distribution across Phase I-III indicates that the vast majority of trials for norovirus have been in the early and mid-phases of development, with 91% of trials in Phase I-II, and only 9% in Phase III.

Takeda has the highest number of completed and planned clinical trials for norovirus, with eight trials in each category. Takeda also leads industry sponsors with by far the highest overall number of clinical trials for norovirus, followed by Vaxart.

