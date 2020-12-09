Norske tog AS Rolls Out Trimble's Rail Asset Owner Maintenance System for its Passenger Trains in Norway

The Trimble E2M system provides NT precise information on the status of maintenance and access to other key pieces of information from the franchisees on its leased rail vehicles. This enables NT to allocate and monitor maintenance work, update technical documentation, approve changes in maintenance programs and receive maintenance history from franchisees' maintenance management systems through a series of Trimble-developed application interfaces. Tracking maintenance in Trimble E2M will help to safeguard the technical condition of NT's railway vehicles throughout their lifecycle and to ensure they meet the requirements of government and regulatory agencies.

"Trimble E2M helps to maintain and improve the reliability and safety of rail vehicles that NT owns and leases," said Luca Cuppari, technical director, NT. "E2M streamlines the flow of digital asset data through the rail vehicle lifecycle for both NT and the franchisee train operating companies. We have developed a strong working relationship with Trimble. Their technological experience in the field of implementing maintenance management systems for rolling stock, and their ability to understand our processes and to talk our language, have been key success factors. We look forward to a long and successful relationship."

"Specifically designed for rail operations, Trimble E2M provides NT and their franchisees a system to manage the status and history of maintenance across fleets," said Paul Sheehan, operations manager of Trimble's Nexala Solutions Group. "Using E2M to efficiently manage maintenance programs will play a key role in minimizing asset value depreciation and improve asset reliability while reducing operating costs."

About Norske tog AS

Norske tog AS (NT) is a Norwegian state-owned company established to lease rolling stock for passenger transport operators for the Norwegian railway. The company is owned by the Ministry of Transport and Communications and has expertise in the procurement and management of passenger rolling stock. NT acquires, manages and leases passenger rolling stock. NT aims to have a sufficient timely supply of rolling stock at appropriate cost with high technical quality standards. The company's goal is to ensure low barriers to entry and competition on equal terms for the operation of the Norwegian railway. For more information: www.norsketog.no.

About Trimble's Rail Solutions

Trimble's rail solutions combine the latest in sensors and monitoring technologies with customized software and wireless communications to quickly and accurately capture the data needed to maintain and construct rail infrastructure or to manage rail transport assets.

Trimble's rail asset lifecycle management products manage the lifecycle of rail transport assets from operation through maintenance and repair. The Trimble Nexala range of data aggregation and analytics solutions are used by engineering, maintenance, and fleet operations managers of train operating companies to optimize maintenance programs, increase asset utilization, and improve fleet management. The Trimble Beena Vision range of vision-based wayside non-contact measurement and inspection technologies enable the automated, proactive monitoring of rolling stock condition, providing data feeds that can be processed to effectively assess rolling stock condition from component level to full train inspection. Using this comprehensive portfolio of on-board and wayside condition monitoring solutions, rail companies can improve operational efficiencies, increase safety, manage service levels and reduce costs. Customers using Trimble solutions include major freight operators such as BNSF, Aurizon, Norfolk Southern and Canadian National as well as many passenger operators such as SNCF, SJ, NS, Eurostar, Irish Rail, the Go-Ahead group, Arriva and Greater Anglia among others. For more information, visit: rail.trimble.com.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming a broad range of industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

