Nortek Security & Control Joins the HomeSphere Community

DENVER, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HomeSphere, a leader in construction technology with the only digital marketplace connecting major building product manufacturers and homebuilders, announced that Nortek Security & Control has joined its rapidly growing community.

Nortek Security & Control (NSC) partnered with HomeSphere to engage with over 2,600 local and regional builders who will now have access to the NSC New Home Program, a package that provides wireless security, home automation and personal safety systems devices to create complete and effective connected home strategies.

HomeSphere builders can now access incentives on the following Nortek Security & Control brands:

ELAN personalized smart home control systems and automation solutions with voice control, including video doorbells, surveillance cams, audio controls and remotes.

Linear residential and commercial smart garage door openers, allowing access to control from any smart device for up to 10 authorized users, each with personalized features and permission usage.

GoControl smart home connected products, providing the ability to manage and synchronize multiple systems at once, including Z-Wave thermostats and dimmer switches.

2GIG, the top-selling installed base for home security and control systems, including motion detectors, security systems and water leak detectors.

The Nortek Security & Control New Home Program helps builders create complete and effective connected home strategies. It aligns builders with certified dealers and offers them a full range of benefits including aggressively priced and powerfully featured standards and upgrade packages, extremely important "sell-through" services, outstanding direct manufacturer product and marketing support and project oversight, and industry-leading model home and incentive programs. The program's benefits to homebuyers are equally strong, beginning with the ease of personalization and ease of use delivered by NSC's award-winning ELAN smart-home control system.

"We look forward to reaching HomeSphere's community of local builders with the solutions and services available through the Nortek Security & Control New Home Program," said NSC Director of Builder Services Bret Jacob. "Not only do we offer a wide range of automation, security, access control, and entertainment solutions, we provide unmatched sell-through services to every builder we work with. We don't just sell product. We assist builders in developing their connected home strategy by providing them with top-tier support, marketing collateral and sales tools that enable our builder partners to sell these packages again and again."

HomeSphere's cloud-based technology platform and two award-winning applications close the gap between builders and manufacturers. Builders use My HomeSphere™ to efficiently manage their rebate programs and discover new products, and manufacturers use HomeSphere-IQ® to access industry-changing homebuilder data including where their products are installed and where there is opportunity to grow market share.

"HomeSphere is a natural partner for Nortek Security & Control's state-of-the-art technology products," said HomeSphere Chief Revenue Officer Greg Schwarzer. "Homebuyers are seeking more and better smart home devices. Through our digital marketplace, local builders gain incentives and more awareness of NSC's products, while NSC can target the right products and the right support to the right buyer with our proprietary data and information."

About Nortek Security & Control

Nortek Security & Control LLC (NSC) is a global leader in smart connected devices and systems for residential smart home, security, access control, AV distribution and digital health markets. NSC and its partners have deployed more than 5 million connected systems and more than 25 million security and home control sensors and peripherals. Through its family of brands including 2GIG®, ELAN®, Linear®, GoControl®, IntelliVision®, Mighty Mule® and Numera®, NSC designs solutions for security dealers, technology integrators, national telecoms, big-box retailers, OEM partners, service providers and consumers. Headquartered in Carlsbad, California, NSC has more than 50 years of innovation and is dedicated to addressing the lifestyle and business needs of millions of customers every day. For further information, visit nortekcontrol.com.

About HomeSphere

HomeSphere is the construction industry's leading marketplace connecting building product manufacturers to the largest community of homebuilders in the United States. More than 2,600 builders use HomeSphere's tools and services to connect with building product manufacturers, discover the right products for the homes they build, and earn incentives on more than 1,500 building products from foundation to finish. Along with earning many product awards, HomeSphere was named to the Constructech 50, a list of the top technology providers to the construction industry, and named a ColoradoBiz Magazine Top Company.

